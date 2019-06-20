Space Jam 2 cast: Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Diana Taurasi among stars set to join LeBron James in film, report says

LeBron James' first season with the Los Angeles Lakers didn't go how he'd hoped, as he suffered the first long-term injury of his career and failed to make the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. Things are starting to turn around, though.

First, the Lakers completed a blockbuster deal to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, and now LeBron has found a bunch of star teammates for a different type of team. According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, we now know a number of the players set to join LeBron in Space Jam 2.

Per Charania, Davis, Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson will be in the movie, along with WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Chiney Ogwumike and Nneka Ogwumike.

Sources: Space Jam 2, starring LeBron James, is expected to feature key roles for Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike. Several more NBA and WNBA players, including Chiney Ogwumike, are expected to play roles in film. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2019

This is notable news not only for the fact that we now have some names of players who are going to be in the film, but also because up until this point, LeBron had reportedly been struggling to convince other stars to join. Potential MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo turned down a role earlier this season, and he apparently wasn't the only star to decline.

Adding the likes of Davis, Lillard, Thompson and Taurasi will make the movie far more interesting than if it featured a bunch of role players.

Plus, of course, there's the conspiracy theory. In their hunt to create a max salary slot, the Lakers are hopeful that Davis will decline his $4 million trade bonus as part of the yet-to-be-completed deal. Even for someone making as much as Davis, that's a lot of extra money to simply give up. But while salary cap rules may determine how much money the Lakers can give Davis, there's nothing that limits what he can be paid for his appearance in Space Jam 2. Say, perhaps, his contract to be in the movie included a $4 million bonus? That would be interesting, wouldn't it?