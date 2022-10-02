With the Golden State Warriors in Japan for a pair of preseason games against the Washington Wizards, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson treated fans to a downtown show on Saturday.

Competing as a pair in a 3-point shootout against teammates Jordan Poole and Moses Moody, the Splash Brothers reminded the Warriors' younger gunners who's boss by combining to make 21 of 27 triples. Curry made six straight to start things off, including one of his patented look-aways, and nine of 11 in total before Thompson finished on a 12-for-16 run.

"I love shooting the basketball, especially on the same team as Steph," Thompson said. "I've gone against [Curry] twice in the 3-point shootout, so it was nice to have a combination of great shooting."

Thompson added: "And it was nice to humble Jordan Poole."

Something tells me Poole wasn't exactly humbled. That dude plays and shoots with as much swagger as anyone in the league and probably honestly thinks he's in the same class of marksmen as the Splash Brothers. Maybe he will be one day. But that day wasn't Saturday, when the two greatest 3-point shooters in history gave the crowd exactly what they came to see.