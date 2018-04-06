Steve Kerr rips 'pathetic' Warriors for lack of effort in loss to Pacers

Just because the Golden State Warriors have three of their four All-Stars back from injury, it doesn't mean they'll just magically start winning every game. They suffered a 126-106 loss to the Pacers in Indiana on Thursday, and head coach Steve Kerr said it ultimately came down to one thing: effort.

"I think just caring -- caring in general -- was the main problem," Kerr said to reporters after the game. "Just trying, you know? Cutting hard, driving, maybe boxing out once in a while. Just in general, it's hard to win an NBA game if you don't put forth an effort at all. "Yeah, I'm mad. I'm embarrassed. I'm embarrassed. I mean, I know that this game doesn't mean anything in the seeding, but the playoffs start next week. It was an embarrassing effort -- a pathetic effort."

Steve Kerr roasts the Warriors performance as "embarrassing" pic.twitter.com/wUJdr6BWFz — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 6, 2018

Wow, coach, tell us how you really feel.

Losing to a tough Pacers team on the road isn't anything to hang your head about on the surface, but Kerr clearly wasn't pleased with the way that his team approached the game. He isn't usually one to call out his team publicly, so when he does you know that he's trying to send a message.

Kevin Durant led the team with 27 points, but shot 8-for-23 from the field and 2-for-10 on 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Warriors left Indiana forward Bojan Bogdanovic wide open pretty much all night -- he scored 28 points on 11 of 13 shooting, including 6-for-7 on 3-pointers.

The Warriors are locked into the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, but there is much concern over whether they'll be playing well enough to reach a fourth straight Finals. Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green recently returned to the lineup from injuries, and the team will most likely be without Stephen Curry for at least a portion of the first round. The Warriors have displayed great chemistry over the past three seasons, but you have to wonder whether the disruptions to the lineup might ultimately bee too much to overcome in a tough Western Conference.