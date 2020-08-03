Watch Now: T.J. Warren Drops 53 Points In Pacers Win Over 76ers ( 2:34 )

The Oklahoma City Thunder did not allow the pause in the 2019-20 NBA season to affect them as they came out of the gate strong in their first restart game in the Orlando bubble. The Thunder look to record their fifth consecutive victory when they meet the Denver Nuggets on Monday in The Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Bay Lake, Fla. Oklahoma City rolled out to a 44-point lead at halftime on Saturday and cruised to a 110-94 triumph over Utah, pulling within one-half game of the Jazz for fourth place in the Western Conference.

Denver, which is 1 ½ games ahead of the Thunder, is coming off its third setback in four contests , a 125-105 loss to Miami. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. ET. William Hill lists Oklahoma City as the 6.5-point favorite. The over-under is 220 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Thunder odds. Before making any Thunder vs. Nuggets picks, check out the latest NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Thunder. Here are the NBA odds and trends for Thunder vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -6.5

Nuggets vs. Thunder over-under: 220 points

Nuggets vs. Thunder moneyline: Denver +230, Oklahoma City -270

DEN: The Nuggets are 10-1 ATS in the last 11 meetings

OKC: The Thunder have won eight of their last 11 contests

Why the Nuggets can cover

With three starters -- including second-leading scorer Jamal Murray (questionable, hamstring) -- possibly to be missing for a second straight game, Nikola Jokic will be one who leads the charge against Oklahoma City. That's nothing new to the 25-year-old, who has been outstanding versus the Thunder this season. In the previous two meetings, Jokic shot 79.3 percent while averaging 30 points, 10.5 rebounds and eight assists.

Jokic, who tops the Nuggets in scoring (20.2 points), boards (10.2) and assists (6.8), shared the team lead with 19 points against Miami on Saturday. Jerami Grant was a bright spot in the loss as he also recorded 19 points to match the best output over his last seven games. Bol Bol, the son of former NBA center Manute Bol, may get the chance to contribute more after notching five points and four rebounds over 11 minutes in his NBA debut on Saturday.

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City was in a zone before the season was interrupted, winning three straight contests and eight of 10. The Thunder came out strong on Saturday, shooting 65 percent in the first half while having four players score in double digits. They also limited the Jazz to 15 points in the opening quarter - the fewest they've allowed in the first period this campaign.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 19 points while Chris Paul recorded 18 along with seven rebounds and seven assists. Steven Adams is coming off a big performance as he registered 16 points and 11 boards for his second double-double in three games and 22nd this season. The 27-year-old New Zealander tops the Thunder in rebounding (9.4) and is one of five players averaging double digits in points (11).

How to make Nuggets vs. Thunder picks

