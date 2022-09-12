Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards issued an apology for inappropriate language he used in a video he posted on his Instagram story Sunday. In the video, he mocked a group of four shirtless men standing on the sidewalk by calling them "queer."

Edwards filmed the video from inside a car with the window rolled down, but was far enough to not be heard by the group.

"Look what the world done came to," Edwards said while recording.

The video has been deleted, and Edwards expressed his regret later on Sunday through a separate post on social media.

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I'm incredibly sorry," he tweeted. "It's unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there's no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"

As of Monday afternoon, his team nor the NBA have addressed Edwards' comments, but the league does have a history of not tolerating certain language -- including homophobic slurs.

Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic was fined $25,000 for saying "no homo" during a postgame interview in 2018. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 in 2021 for using a profanity towards a fan in Atlanta.

Edwards was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and a 2021 All-Rookie First Team selection. He is entering his third season with the Timberwolves after averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 72 games through his 2021-22 campaign. The 6-foot-4 guard is currently in his second year of a four-year, $44 million deal.