Timberwolves vs. Suns odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 9 predictions from proven model

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 10-12 overall and 5-7 at home, while Minnesota is 10-12 overall and 7-5 on the road. The Suns are attempting to beat Minnesota for the second time in 17 days, while the Wolves are looking for their first victory on the last stop of a four-game road trip. Phoenix is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over-under is set at 234.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 7 on a blistering 15-3 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The Suns were within striking distance, but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 115-109 to Houston.

The model knows the Suns were within striking distance, but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 115-109 to Houston. The Suns got a strong performance out of Devin Booker, who had 35 points and five assists, but it wasn't enough for the victory. Booker also had 44 against New Orleans, as he registered his first back-to-back 30-point games.

The Suns have not been over .500 since their 100-98 victory over the Timberwolves on Nov. 23. Booker was one assist short of his first-ever triple-double in the last meeting with Minnesota with 35 points and a season-high 12 rebounds.

Aron Baynes has missed the last four games with a calf injury and is not expected to play on Monday.

Meanwhile, Minnesota received a tough blow on Sunday as the Wolves fell 142-125 to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wolves have allowed 121, 139 and 142 points in their three losses on the road trip, and Anthony Davis had 50 against them. Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points against the Lakers, but was only 1-of-7 from three-point range.

