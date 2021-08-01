A reunion could be in the works as we move closer to the start of NBA free agency. A key contributor to the Golden State Warriors' recent string of championships is rumored to be a target of the franchise.

According to Marc Stein, there is momentum behind Andre Iguodala joining the Warriors as a free agent this offseason after the Miami Heat, reportedly, declined his option for the 2021-22 season. Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press also noted that the Warriors plan on speaking with Iguodala once free agency opens Monday evening. The idea of adding veterans to the fold is something that the Warriors' front office has been focused on as they look to build a roster that can contend for a title next season.

"Now we add a few veterans," Warriors owner Joe Lacob recently told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "We're going to do that. You'll see in the next few days."

Obviously, taking into consideration the fact that Iguodala is 37 years old and will turn 38 during the 2021-22 season, any expectations for what the former Arizona Wildcats standout can provide will have to be tempered. However, as we saw this past year in Miami, Igoudala is still capable of contributing to a winning team as he owned averages of 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 63 appearances for the Heat last season.

While it is impossible to predict whatever impact Iguodala would be capable of making on the hardwood for the Warriors next season, should he ultimately return to Golden State as a free agent, the one thing that Steve Kerr, Bob Myers and the Warriors' front office can be sure of is that he will be a positive presence in the locker room. With an infusion of young talent joining the core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, having another respected, accomplished veteran in the locker room that can teach Golden State's first- and second-year players what it means to be a professional would be something that would pay off for the franchise in a big way.