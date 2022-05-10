kerr-g.jpg
Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are looking to take a commanding 3-1 lead on the Memphis Grizzlies in their conference semifinal series on Monday night, but they'll have to do it without their head coach as Steve Kerr has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced ahead of tipoff

Warriors assistant Mike Brown, who was just hired as the Sacramento Kings to be their next head coach, will serve as Golden State's coach in Game 4. 

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, are expected to be without star point guard Ja Morant

Obviously Morant's absence is a much bigger deal than Kerr being out for the Warriors, who are an experienced team that knows how to play in the playoffs and make their own adjustments on the court. 