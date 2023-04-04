The Golden State Warriors (41-38) will try to bounce back from a narrow loss at Denver when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-41) on Tuesday night. Golden State is a half-game ahead of the Lakers for sixth place in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City is in 10th place of the NBA standings, but it is only one game ahead of Dallas for the final spot in the NBA play-in tournament.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco. Golden State is favored by 8 points in the latest Warriors vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 242.5. Before entering any Thunder vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Warriors vs. Thunder spread: Warriors -8

Warriors vs. Thunder over/under: 242.5 points

Warriors vs. Thunder money line: Golden State -355, Oklahoma City +278

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State has plenty of motivation heading into the final few games of the regular season, as the Warriors are trying to avoid a spot in the NBA play-in tournament. The Warriors have won five of their last seven games and are a half-game ahead of the Lakers and Pelicans for sixth place. The Warriors have struggled on the road, but they are a sterling 32-8 in front of their home fans.

Golden State is 2-1 against Oklahoma City this season, rolling to a 141-114 win in San Francisco in February. Klay Thompson went off for 42 points in that contest, knocking down 12 of 16 attempts from beyond the arc, while the Warriors bench contributed 46 points.

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City desperately needs a win on Tuesday night, as it is sitting one game ahead of Dallas for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. The Thunder are coming off a loss to Phoenix on Sunday, despite star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pouring in 39 points on 11 of 22 shooting. Point guard Josh Giddey nearly posted a triple-double, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

The Thunder are also just one game back of Minnesota for ninth place, giving them multiple reasons to be motivated on Tuesday. Golden State's Stephen Curry is coming off his worst 3-point shooting game of the season, knocking down 2 of 14 from beyond the arc. Oklahoma City has won eight of its last 12 games against Western Conference teams, and Andrew Wiggins (personal) remains out for the Warriors.

