Modern NBA teams prize versatility. If you can't defend, you get hunted, if you can't shoot, you get ignored, and if you don't hustle, you don't have a place in professional basketball. Bradley Beal is the epitome of that sentiment, going far beyond his job description in Monday's game against the Houston Rockets.

Early in the third quarter, a loose ball managed to sneak its way under the tarp covering the stands on the baseline. Who managed to recover it? Not some low-level team employee. Not a benchwarmer. No, it was Bradley Beal, the team's max-salary All-Star who took it upon himself to crawl under the tarp and bring the ball back out.

I know what you're thinking: why is this Bradley Beal's job? Surely, the Wizards must have someone else to do this sort of thing, right? Well, I'd direct you to every other element of Washington's operation. Beal already does everything for the Wizards on the court. If nobody is going to help the NBA's leading scorer there, why would they help him off of it?

It's not as though this is the first time a player has been pressed into ball-recovery duties. If the ball is ever caught in a particularly high spot, taller players have been forced to retrieve it. In a 2019 game between the Lakers and Bucks, for instance, Brook Lopez needed to use a broom to get the ball down after it got stuck above the basket.

But the ball in Washington was attainable to anyone willing to crawl under the tarp and get it. Beal did. He truly is a do-it-all player for the Wizards.