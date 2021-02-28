The Boston Celtics will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Garden. The Celtics are 16-17 overall and 9-5 at home, while Washington is 13-18 overall and 7-9 on the road. The Wizards are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games overall, but are 3-12-1 against the spread in the last 16 meetings in Boston. The Celtics, meanwhile, are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games as a home favorite.

Celtics vs. Wizards spread: Celtics -6.5

Celtics vs. Wizards over-under: 232.5 points

Celtics vs. Wizards money line: Celtics -260, Wizards +220

What you need to know about the Celtics



Boston beat the Indiana Pacers 118-112 on Friday to snap a three-game losing streak. Kemba Walker scored a season-high 32 points and added six assists. For the season, Walker is averaging 18.1 points, 4.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics with 25.0 points and 4.5 assists per game. Tristan Thompson adds 8.3 rebounds per outing. The Celtics have the seventh-best defense in the NBA, giving up 110.4 points per game. Boston is 20th in scoring, though, averaging 110.9 points per outing.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington thumped the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, earning a 128-112 victory for a second straight win. Bradley Beal, who leads the NBA in scoring at 32.8 points per game, dropped 34 points with eight rebounds and six assists. Beal has scored 33 or more points in four of his last five outings.

Russell Westbrook grabs 9.9 rebounds and dishes 9.8 assists per game to lead Washington. The Wizards are second-to-last in the NBA defensively, allowing 119.3 points per game. Washington scores 114.9 points per game.

