The Washington Wizards host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a cross-conference matchup on Wednesday in the nation's capital. Both teams are positive stories in the early going, with Washington owning a 13-8 record and a 7-2 mark at home. The Timberwolves are 11-10 with seven wins in their last eight games. Anthony Edwards (illness), Jalen McDaniels (illness) and Jarred Vanderbilt (illness) are listed as questionable for Minnesota, with Patrick Beverley (adductor) ruled out. Thomas Bryant (knee) and Rui Hachimura (personal) are out for the Wizards.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Washington, D.C. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Wizards as four-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 216 in the latest Wolves vs. Wizards odds.

Timberwolves vs. Wizards spread: Wizards -4

Timberwolves vs. Wizards over-under: 216 points

Timberwolves vs. Wizards money line: MIN +155, WAS -180

MINN: The Wolves are 10-11 against the spread this season

WASH: The Wizards are 11-10 against the spread in the last 21 games



Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota is known for its offensive firepower, and the Wolves are excellent on the offensive glass with top-three marks in offensive rebound rate (31.0 percent) and second-chance points (16.9 per game). In addition, however, Minnesota is playing very well on defense. The Wolves are yielding only 1.05 points per possession for the season, a top-eight mark in the NBA, and opponents are shooting just 43.5 percent from the floor and 31.5 percent from three-point range against Minnesota.

The Wolves lead the NBA in turnover creation rate at 17.6 percent, and Minnesota is in the top four in steals (9.2 per game) and blocks (6.2 per game). Opponents are also scoring just 43.1 points in the paint per game, and Washington is really struggling from three-point distance. The Wizards are making only 32.2 percent of long-range attempts, ranking in the bottom five of the NBA and making Washington easier to defend.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington is off to a strong start, with notable strengths on both ends of the floor. The Wizards are shooting 54 percent on two-point attempts, and Washington ranks in the top five of the NBA in points in the paint (49.2 per game). The Wizards are also a top-10 team in free throw creation, and Minnesota allows more free throw attempts (24.3 per game) than any NBA team. The T-Wolves are also dead-last in the league in defensive rebound rate (68.1 percent), and that opens the door for second-chance opportunities.

On the opposite end, the Wizards are allowing the fewest three-point attempts in the NBA and holding teams to 49.3 percent on two-point shots. Washington is excellent in transition, limiting the opposition to 8.9 fast break points per game, and the Wizards are above-average on the defensive glass. Minnesota is also shooting just 43 percent from the field and turning the ball over on 16.0 percent of offensive possessions.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Wizards picks

