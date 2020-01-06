2020 NFL Draft: Philadelphia Eagles team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch
Philadelphia is facing some difficult decisions this offseason
The Philadelphia Eagles' season abruptly ended in early January at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks. Philadelphia battled injuries across the board throughout the season, including a head injury to Carson Wentz in the playoffs. Two years removed from their Super Bowl victory, general manager Howie Roseman actually has some significant holes in the roster to address.
Here's what you need to know about the Eagles and the 2020 NFL Draft.
2020 draft picks
- Round 1: Philadelphia
- Round 2: Philadelphia
- Round 3: Philadelphia
- Round 4: Philadelphia
- Round 5: Philadelphia
- Round 5: New England
- Round 6: Atlanta
Philadelphia received a fifth round pick from the Patriots in a trade involving defensive end Michael Bennett. A conditional draft choice was sent to Chicago in exchange for running back Jordan Howard. At this time, it is believed that the Eagles will surrender a sixth round pick for Howard. Philadelphia also acquired a sixth round pick from the Falcons as part of a player swap involving safety Johnathan Cyprien and linebacker Duke Riley.
Biggest offseason needs
- Cornerback
- Edge rusher
- Linebacker
- Defensive line
- Safety
- Interior offensive line
- Wide receiver
- Running back
Philadelphia attempted to trade for cornerback Jalen Ramsey but that did not go through. The wide receiver position is in desperate need of a youthful infusion and the same is true for a few members of the offensive line who could retire at any moment. Those are the primary needs but the team has other secondary needs as noted. Left tackle Jason Peters, cornerback Ronald Darby and other veterans are scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason.
Prospects to watch
Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
Where Philadelphia is currently expected to pick is probably outside of the range necessary to securely nab Higgins. He is a high caliber player at a position of need. Reasonably speaking, the organization could part with Nelson Agholor, Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson in 2020, which would leave converted quarterback Greg Ward as their most productive returning wide receiver. Higgins would give them a talented playmaker on the edge capable of providing several touchdowns.
K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State
Hamler is a speed demon in the slot. The emphasis on adding dynamic young talents on offense could continue with the Penn State product. Roseman tapped into the local Nittany Lions outfit for running back Miles Sanders last year. Sanders has already provided big dividends for the home state team. Higgins and Hamler would sell a lot of jerseys and supply memorable moments for the loyal Eagles fan base. The middle of the second round may be a stretch to expect Hamler to be available.
Harrison Hand, CB, Temple
Hand may have gotten lost in the shuffle with his transfer from Baylor. The physical cornerback shows quick feet and looks comfortable in a backpedal. The most impressive aspect of his game is how suddenly he breaks on routes. Philadelphia would not have to go far to scout this young man. Hand should exit the board around the team's pick in the third round.
