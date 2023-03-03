USC's Jordan Addison is considered to be one of the best wide receivers in this 2023 draft class. The Trojan caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022, and is expected to hear his name called in the first round on opening night.

Addison has a connection to a current NFL quarterback -- although that quarterback did not play at USC. You see, Addison spent his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Pittsburgh catching balls from Kenny Pickett. They know each other well, and Addison said on Friday that reuniting with Pickett in Pittsburgh would be pretty great. He told the Pittsburgh Steelers to come get him.

"Hey man, if we reunite, that'd be good," Addison said, via ESPN. "That'd be real cool. Real easy transition. Come get me."

Addison was the Biletnikoff winner in 2021, as he caught 100 passes for a whopping 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. He led the Panthers in every receiving category, and was a big reason why Pickett was selected No. 20 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

"That'll help the transition a lot," Addison said of potentially playing with Pickett at the next level. "Just having your former quarterback, you already got a relationship, No. 1, and then that trust factor. So with him, once you're running your routes, he's trusting you to be at a certain spot at the right time."

Addison is CBS Sports' No. 2 wideout behind TCU's Quentin Johnston. The Steelers hold the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and all four of our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts currently have Addison being selected in the first 20 picks.