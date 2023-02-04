South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A four-star recruit from Westwood High School in South Carolina, Smith stayed home to star for the Gamecocks. Over the past three seasons -- he redshirted in 2019 -- Smith made life difficult for SEC wide receivers due to his physicality and ball skills, evident by his 23 passes defensed and six interceptions in his career.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Smith, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.
Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.
About
- Age: 22
- Year: Redshirt Junior
- Height: 6-0
- Weight: 188
- Hometown: Blythewood, South Carolina
- Interesting fact: Allowed multiple catches in just two of 11 games in 2021
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 1 CB | Overall: No. 7
Scouting report
"Smith has good speed and average top-end speed. He has some experience playing inside and outside for the Gamecocks. Physical downfield, the South Carolina native does a good job contesting at the catch point but can be too handsy downfield. He does a good job of tracking the ball through the air but only has average recovery speed. His ball production has been among the best in the nation." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards
College stats
|Year
|Games
|Tackles
|TFLs
|PD
|INT
|2022
|11
|27
|1.0
|5
|1
|2021
|11
|41
|2.5
|14
|3
|2020
|8
|16
|0.0
|4
|2
|2019
|3
|7
|0.0
|0
|0
College Accolades
Honors
- 2021: Second-team All-SEC (Associated Press, PFF)
Notable statistics
- 2021: Ninth in FBS in passes defended per game (1.3)
247Sports profile
High school: Westwood (Blythewood, South Carolina)
Class: 2019
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9366)
- National: 150 | CB: 19 | South Carolina: 2
High school accolades: All-American Bowl selection, Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selection
Check out Cam Smith's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.