South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A four-star recruit from Westwood High School in South Carolina, Smith stayed home to star for the Gamecocks. Over the past three seasons -- he redshirted in 2019 -- Smith made life difficult for SEC wide receivers due to his physicality and ball skills, evident by his 23 passes defensed and six interceptions in his career.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Smith, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

About

Age: 22

22 Year: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Height : 6-0

: 6-0 Weight : 188

: 188 Hometown : Blythewood, South Carolina

: Blythewood, South Carolina Interesting fact: Allowed multiple catches in just two of 11 games in 2021



Position: No. 1 CB | Overall: No. 7

Scouting report

"Smith has good speed and average top-end speed. He has some experience playing inside and outside for the Gamecocks. Physical downfield, the South Carolina native does a good job contesting at the catch point but can be too handsy downfield. He does a good job of tracking the ball through the air but only has average recovery speed. His ball production has been among the best in the nation." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards

College stats



Year Games Tackles TFLs PD INT 2022 11 27 1.0 5 1 2021 11 41 2.5 14 3 2020 8 16 0.0 4 2 2019 3 7 0.0 0 0

College Accolades

Honors

2021: Second-team All-SEC (Associated Press, PFF)

Notable statistics

2021: Ninth in FBS in passes defended per game (1.3)

High school: Westwood (Blythewood, South Carolina)

Class: 2019

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9366)

National: 150 | CB: 19 | South Carolina: 2

High school accolades: All-American Bowl selection, Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selection

Check out Cam Smith's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.