cam-smith.jpg
Getty Images

South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A four-star recruit from Westwood High School in South Carolina, Smith stayed home to star for the Gamecocks. Over the past three seasons -- he redshirted in 2019 -- Smith made life difficult for SEC wide receivers due to his physicality and ball skills, evident by his 23 passes defensed and six interceptions in his career.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Smith, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

About

  • Age: 22
  • Year: Redshirt Junior
  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 188
  • Hometown: Blythewood, South Carolina
  • Interesting fact: Allowed multiple catches in just two of 11 games in 2021

CBS prospect ranking

Position: No. 1 CB | Overall: No. 7

Scouting report

"Smith has good speed and average top-end speed. He has some experience playing inside and outside for the Gamecocks. Physical downfield, the South Carolina native does a good job contesting at the catch point but can be too handsy downfield. He does a good job of tracking the ball through the air but only has average recovery speed. His ball production has been among the best in the nation." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards

College stats

YearGamesTacklesTFLsPDINT
202211271.051
202111412.5143
20208160.042
2019370.000

College Accolades

Honors

  • 2021: Second-team All-SEC (Associated Press, PFF)

Notable statistics

  • 2021: Ninth in FBS in passes defended per game (1.3)

247Sports profile

High school: Westwood (Blythewood, South Carolina)
Class: 2019
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9366)

  • National: 150 | CB: 19 | South Carolina: 2

High school accolades: All-American Bowl selection, Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selection

Check out Cam Smith's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.