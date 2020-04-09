Joe Burrow, Chase Young headline the 58 prospects virtually partaking in the 2020 NFL Draft
The NFL wants the virtual draft to feel as normal as possible
The NFL will be conducting a fully virtual draft this month due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they want to make everything feel as normal as possible. You will still see commissioner Roger Goodell announce the picks, the players' reactions, and interviews with them in their homes as well.
In all, 58 prospects will be involved in the virtual production, including Heisman Trophy winner and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.
Here's the entire list of players that will virtually be taking part in the draft.
|Offense
|Defense
WR Brandon Aiyuk
DT Ross Blacklock
OL Mekhi Becton
DT Derrick Brown
OL Cesar Ruiz
LB K'Lavon Chaisson
T Tristran Wirfs
DB Grant Delpit
QB Joe Burrow
DB Trevon Diggs
LB K'Lavon Chaisson
DE A.J. Epenesa
WR Chase Claypool
DB Kristian Fulton
OT Ezra Cleveland
DT Neville Gallimore
|G Lloyd Cushenberry
|DE Yetur Gross-Matos
RB J.K. Dobbins
DB C.J. Henderson
QB Jacob Eason
DB Noah Igbinoghene
QB Justin Herbert
DT Javon Kinlaw
WR Tee Higgins
LB Terrell Lewis
QB Jalen Hurts
DT Justin Madubuike
T Austin Jackson
DB Xavier McKinney
WR Justin Jefferson
LB Kenneth Muray
WR Jerry Jeudy
DB Jeff Okudah
T Josh Jones
DE Julian Okwara
TE Cole Kmet
LB Patrick Queen
WR Laviska Shenault
LB Isaiah Simmons
RB D'Andre Swift
DB AJ Terrell
QB Tua Tagovailoa
LB Josh Uche
RB Jonathan Taylor
DB Antonie Winfield Jr.
T Andrew Thomas
DE Chase Young
T Prince Tega Wanogho
DB Jaylon Johnson
|WR CeeDee Lamb
|QB Jordan Love
|WR Denzel Mims
|TE Thaddeus Moss
|RB Zach Moss
|WR Jalen Reagor
|WR Henry Ruggs III
|QB Jake Fromm
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL plans to distribute technology kits to the 58 prospects for the purposes of joining the broadcast. The goal will reportedly be to have prospects participate over all three days of the draft.
According to Florio, each prospect's home will have an "always on" camera, which is aimed at creating a virtual green room. They also will have a separate interview camera which will record the celebration upon selection, with the prospect then making his way to the camera -- which will simulate his walk across the stage. Once at the camera, the prospect will "interact" with Goodell.
With social distancing in mind, the NFL has advised prospects to comply with relevant guidelines regarding persons in the house for the event, with the league "strongly" discouraging the presence of anyone who hasn't been living in the same household with the player.
The NFL is working to make sure their draft is just as spectacular virtually as it would been an outdoor party in Las Vegas. On Wednesday, the league also announced that the draft will serve as a three-day virtual fundraiser which will benefit six charities working to combat COVID-19. The league also plans to hold a full 32-team mock draft in advance of the real event so they can try to work out all of the kinks before the television cameras turn on.
