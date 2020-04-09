Joe Burrow, Chase Young headline the 58 prospects virtually partaking in the 2020 NFL Draft

The NFL wants the virtual draft to feel as normal as possible

The NFL will be conducting a fully virtual draft this month due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they want to make everything feel as normal as possible. You will still see commissioner Roger Goodell announce the picks, the players' reactions, and interviews with them in their homes as well.

In all, 58 prospects will be involved in the virtual production, including Heisman Trophy winner and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

Here's the entire list of players that will virtually be taking part in the draft.

Offense
Defense

WR Brandon Aiyuk

DT Ross Blacklock

OL Mekhi Becton

DT Derrick Brown

OL Cesar Ruiz

LB K'Lavon Chaisson

T Tristran Wirfs

DB Grant Delpit

QB Joe Burrow

DB Trevon Diggs

DE A.J. Epenesa

WR Chase Claypool

DB Kristian Fulton

OT Ezra Cleveland

DT Neville Gallimore

G Lloyd CushenberryDE Yetur Gross-Matos

RB J.K. Dobbins

DB C.J. Henderson

QB Jacob Eason

DB Noah Igbinoghene

QB Justin Herbert

DT Javon Kinlaw

WR Tee Higgins

LB Terrell Lewis

QB Jalen Hurts

DT Justin Madubuike

T Austin Jackson

DB Xavier McKinney

WR Justin Jefferson

LB Kenneth Muray

WR Jerry Jeudy

DB Jeff Okudah

T Josh Jones

DE Julian Okwara

TE Cole Kmet

LB Patrick Queen

WR Laviska Shenault

LB Isaiah Simmons

RB D'Andre Swift

DB AJ Terrell

QB Tua Tagovailoa

LB Josh Uche

RB Jonathan Taylor

DB Antonie Winfield Jr.

T Andrew Thomas

DE Chase Young

T Prince Tega Wanogho

DB Jaylon Johnson

WR CeeDee Lamb
QB Jordan Love
WR Denzel Mims
TE Thaddeus Moss
RB Zach Moss
WR Jalen Reagor
WR Henry Ruggs III
QB Jake Fromm

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL plans to distribute technology kits to the 58 prospects for the purposes of joining the broadcast. The goal will reportedly be to have prospects participate over all three days of the draft. 

According to Florio, each prospect's home will have an "always on" camera, which is aimed at creating a virtual green room. They also will have a separate interview camera which will record the celebration upon selection, with the prospect then making his way to the camera -- which will simulate his walk across the stage. Once at the camera, the prospect will "interact" with Goodell. 

With social distancing in mind, the NFL has advised prospects to comply with relevant guidelines regarding persons in the house for the event, with the league "strongly" discouraging the presence of anyone who hasn't been living in the same household with the player. 

The NFL is working to make sure their draft is just as spectacular virtually as it would been an outdoor party in Las Vegas. On Wednesday, the league also announced that the draft will serve as a three-day virtual fundraiser which will benefit six charities working to combat COVID-19. The league also plans to hold a full 32-team mock draft in advance of the real event so they can try to work out all of the kinks before the television cameras turn on. 

