Joe Burrow, Chase Young headline the 58 prospects virtually partaking in the 2020 NFL Draft

The NFL will be conducting a fully virtual draft this month due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they want to make everything feel as normal as possible. You will still see commissioner Roger Goodell announce the picks, the players' reactions, and interviews with them in their homes as well.

In all, 58 prospects will be involved in the virtual production, including Heisman Trophy winner and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

Here's the entire list of players that will virtually be taking part in the draft.

Offense

Defense

WR Brandon Aiyuk DT Ross Blacklock OL Mekhi Becton DT Derrick Brown OL Cesar Ruiz LB K'Lavon Chaisson T Tristran Wirfs DB Grant Delpit QB Joe Burrow DB Trevon Diggs LB K'Lavon Chaisson DE A.J. Epenesa WR Chase Claypool DB Kristian Fulton OT Ezra Cleveland DT Neville Gallimore G Lloyd Cushenberry DE Yetur Gross-Matos

RB J.K. Dobbins DB C.J. Henderson QB Jacob Eason DB Noah Igbinoghene QB Justin Herbert DT Javon Kinlaw WR Tee Higgins LB Terrell Lewis QB Jalen Hurts DT Justin Madubuike T Austin Jackson DB Xavier McKinney WR Justin Jefferson LB Kenneth Muray WR Jerry Jeudy DB Jeff Okudah T Josh Jones DE Julian Okwara TE Cole Kmet LB Patrick Queen WR Laviska Shenault LB Isaiah Simmons RB D'Andre Swift DB AJ Terrell QB Tua Tagovailoa LB Josh Uche RB Jonathan Taylor DB Antonie Winfield Jr. T Andrew Thomas DE Chase Young T Prince Tega Wanogho DB Jaylon Johnson WR CeeDee Lamb

QB Jordan Love

WR Denzel Mims

TE Thaddeus Moss

RB Zach Moss

WR Jalen Reagor

WR Henry Ruggs III

QB Jake Fromm





Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the NFL plans to distribute technology kits to the 58 prospects for the purposes of joining the broadcast. The goal will reportedly be to have prospects participate over all three days of the draft.

According to Florio, each prospect's home will have an "always on" camera, which is aimed at creating a virtual green room. They also will have a separate interview camera which will record the celebration upon selection, with the prospect then making his way to the camera -- which will simulate his walk across the stage. Once at the camera, the prospect will "interact" with Goodell.

With social distancing in mind, the NFL has advised prospects to comply with relevant guidelines regarding persons in the house for the event, with the league "strongly" discouraging the presence of anyone who hasn't been living in the same household with the player.

The NFL is working to make sure their draft is just as spectacular virtually as it would been an outdoor party in Las Vegas. On Wednesday, the league also announced that the draft will serve as a three-day virtual fundraiser which will benefit six charities working to combat COVID-19. The league also plans to hold a full 32-team mock draft in advance of the real event so they can try to work out all of the kinks before the television cameras turn on.