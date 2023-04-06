Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A five-star recruit out of Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky, Mayer went on to become the best tight end in Notre Dame history in just three seasons, setting the all-time marks at his position for catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He's an all-around tight end without a true weakness, which will make him very desirable come April's draft.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Mayer, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.
About
- Age: 21
- Hometown: Independence, Kentucky
- Interesting fact: First Notre Dame tight end to earn consensus All-American honors since Ken MacAfee in 1977
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 2 TE | Overall: No. 28 | Rating: 89.17 (Long-term starter)
CBS Sports mock drafts
- Ryan Wilson: N/A
- Chris Trapasso: N/A
- Josh Edwards: Packers (No. 15)
- Pete Prisco: Packers (No. 15)
- Will Brinson: Cowboys (No. 26)
- Kyle Stackpole: Packers (No. 15)
Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 24.1 (TE1)
NFL combine measurements/results
Height: 6-4 1/2" | Weight: 249 lbs | Arms: 31 5/8'' | Hands: 9 1/2"
- 40-yard dash: 4.70 seconds
- Broad jump: 9 feet, 10 inches
- Vertical jump: 32.5 inches
NFL comparison
Scouting report
Michael Mayer is a consistent performer who does a great job of making contested catches out of his frame. He lacks top-end athleticism and struggles to create separation as a result. Mayer is solid as a run blocker and in pass protection. He turns upfield quickly but does not have the breakaway speed to churn yards after the catch. Mayer is a bear for a defensive back to bring down in open space.
Strengths
- Consistent producer dating back to his freshman season
- Great size to make contested catches and sustain blocks
- No wasted movement
- Blocks with good leverage and drives his feet on contact in the run game
- Soft hands to snatch passes away from his frame
Weaknesses
- Average-to-below average quickness and athleticism
- Can get off the ball faster
- Does not create much separation
- Turns upfield quicky post-catch but does not have breakaway speed
College stats
|Year
|Games
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TD
|2022
|12
|67
|809
|12.1
|9
2021
12
71
|840
|11.8
|7
|2020
|12
|42
|450
|10.7
|2
College Accolades
Honors
- 2022: First-team All-American (AP, Walter Camp Foundation, The Sporting News)
- 2022: Second-team All-American (FWAA, AFCA)
- 2021: Third-team All-American (AP)
- 2020: Freshman All-America First Team (247Sports, The Athletic)
- 2020: All-ACC third team
Notable statistics
- Career: School's all-time leader at tight end in catches (180), receiving yards (2,099) and receiving touchdowns (18)
- 2022: Single-season school record for receiving touchdowns (nine) by a tight end
- 2021: Single-season school record for receptions (71) and receiving yards (840) by a tight end
- 2021 (vs. Florida State): Tied school record for most receptions in a game by a tight end (nine)
247Sports profile
High school: Covington Catholic (Alexandria, Kentucky)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9833)
- National: 32 | TE: 2 | Kentucky: 1
High school accolades: Second-team All-American (MaxPreps), first-team junior All-American (MaxPreps), Gatorade Kentucky Football Player of the Year, Kentucky Football Coaches Association Mr. Football, 5A District 5 Player of the Year, All-American Bowl selection
Check out Michael Mayer's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.