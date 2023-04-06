michael-mayer.jpg
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A five-star recruit out of Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky, Mayer went on to become the best tight end in Notre Dame history in just three seasons, setting the all-time marks at his position for catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He's an all-around tight end without a true weakness, which will make him very desirable come April's draft.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Mayer, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

About

Michael Mayer
ND • TE • #87
  • Age: 21
  • Hometown: Independence, Kentucky
  • Interesting fact: First Notre Dame tight end to earn consensus All-American honors since Ken MacAfee in 1977

CBS prospect ranking

Position: No. 2 TE | Overall: No. 28 | Rating: 89.17 (Long-term starter)

CBS Sports mock drafts

  • Ryan Wilson: N/A
  • Chris Trapasso: N/A
  • Josh Edwards: Packers (No. 15)
  • Pete Prisco: Packers (No. 15)
  • Will Brinson: Cowboys (No. 26)
  • Kyle Stackpole: Packers (No. 15)

Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 24.1 (TE1)

NFL combine measurements/results

Height: 6-4 1/2" | Weight: 249 lbs | Arms: 31 5/8'' | Hands: 9 1/2"

  • 40-yard dash: 4.70 seconds
  • Broad jump: 9 feet, 10 inches
  • Vertical jump: 32.5 inches

NFL comparison

Jason Witten
LV • TE • #82
Scouting report

Michael Mayer is a consistent performer who does a great job of making contested catches out of his frame. He lacks top-end athleticism and struggles to create separation as a result. Mayer is solid as a run blocker and in pass protection. He turns upfield quickly but does not have the breakaway speed to churn yards after the catch. Mayer is a bear for a defensive back to bring down in open space.

Strengths

  • Consistent producer dating back to his freshman season
  • Great size to make contested catches and sustain blocks
  • No wasted movement
  • Blocks with good leverage and drives his feet on contact in the run game
  • Soft hands to snatch passes away from his frame

Weaknesses

  • Average-to-below average quickness and athleticism
  • Can get off the ball faster
  • Does not create much separation
  • Turns upfield quicky post-catch but does not have breakaway speed

College stats

YearGamesRecYardsYPCTD
2022126780912.19

2021

12

71

840
11.8
7
2020124245010.72

College Accolades

Honors

  • 2022: First-team All-American (AP, Walter Camp Foundation, The Sporting News)
  • 2022: Second-team All-American (FWAA, AFCA)
  • 2021: Third-team All-American (AP)
  • 2020: Freshman All-America First Team (247Sports, The Athletic)
  • 2020: All-ACC third team

Notable statistics

  • Career: School's all-time leader at tight end in catches (180), receiving yards (2,099) and receiving touchdowns (18)
  • 2022: Single-season school record for receiving touchdowns (nine) by a tight end
  • 2021: Single-season school record for receptions (71) and receiving yards (840) by a tight end
  • 2021 (vs. Florida State): Tied school record for most receptions in a game by a tight end (nine)

247Sports profile

High school: Covington Catholic (Alexandria, Kentucky)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9833)

  • National: 32 | TE: 2 | Kentucky: 

High school accolades: Second-team All-American (MaxPreps), first-team junior All-American (MaxPreps), Gatorade Kentucky Football Player of the Year, Kentucky Football Coaches Association Mr. Football, 5A District 5 Player of the Year, All-American Bowl selection

Check out Michael Mayer's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.