Just like I've said before, it is a great time to be a college football student-athlete because you have a bevy of options to continue playing the sport you love. Between the XFL starting in February and the USFL kicking off its second season in mid-April, coupled with what we've seen the last two seasons in the European Football League, there is a lot to look forward to post-college if you want to continue to see opportunities. We can't forget the great job being done in the different indoor leagues as well, like the Indoor Football League and National Arena League.

Obviously the NFL and CFL are the two well-known professional leagues, but not every player is ready to step into those leagues right away and make an impact. Which is why in this week's edition of The Hunt Report, I wanted to take a look at a few players who are able to make the transition right away, and others who may benefit from alternate leagues as an initial starting point before working themselves up into both NFL and CFL opportunities down the line.

European League of Football

We've reached the championship game in the ELF, and we get the Hamburg Sea Devils and the Vienna Vikings in the final game. Both teams were the most consistent throughout the season. We've profiled a few of their players earlier in The Hunt Report, but here are two more to keep an eye on in this game. What makes these two players special is that it is more than likely the key matchup we'll get to see on the perimeter.

CB Justin Rogers (Hamburg Sea Devils)

Age: 24

: 24 College: UTEP

Height: 5-11

Weight: 185

A click-and-close type of corner, Rogers has above-average burst and quickness for the position. He can sit off and drive on the football and close on the route extremely well. As one of the top return specialists in the ELF, he's got the ball skills to make quarterbacks pay. What will be interesting to see in this game is how he's able to strike the balance between patience and aggressiveness against the outstanding passing attack of Vienna. So far this season he's picked off five passes, which leads the team.

WR Jordan Bouah (Vienna Vikings)

Age: 27

: 27 College: Saddleback College

Height: 5-11

Weight: 185

Bouah reminds me so much of Victor Cruz in how he's able to sink his hips and get in, and out, of his breaks. This is both as a route runner and when he has the ball in his hands. He's got very good strength to out-physical defensive backs within the route and at the catch point. I also like how he tracks the ball deep down field, and can be considered their best deep threat because of that ability. If Vienna wants to take home the title, best believe it will dial up a few deep shots to Bouah in this game.

College Football

RB Keon Edwards

College: Western University

Height: 5-10

Weight: 230

Edwards is a bulldozer of a back, with a really good initial burst through the hole. He's got a bit of an upright style, but has quick enough feet to be able to change directions without issue. With his initial burst through the hole, he's able to not only hit, but maintain his top speed throughout the play. He's coming off of a 1,264-yard rushing, 16 touchdown season in 2021 and is already off to a great start to 2022, rushing for 100-plus yards in each of his three games this year. Next game: Sept. 24 vs. Waterloo

QB Larry Harrington

Year: Senior

Senior College: Langston (OK) University

Height: 6-1

Weight: 190

I am a big fan of QB intangibles, and Harrington has those particular traits that you look for at the position. He's been well coached at Langston by coach Quinton Morgan, and he's been a big reason why the Lions are consistently ranked in the NAIA polls. He's got very good touch and placement on throws going deeper down the field and shows good competency when the picture changes post-snap. Last week was probably his most complete game, throwing for 420 yards and six touchdowns with zero interceptions. There's a ton of room for growth and development within his game and from a physical perspective, but like I mentioned earlier, there are plenty of options out there for him to be able to get all three as a professional player. Next game: Sept. 24 vs. Arkansas Baptist College

WR DeAngelo Hardy

Year: Junior

Junior College: North Central (Illinois)

Height: 6-0

Weight: 200

Listen, I'm not throwing this name out here as a 1:1 comparison, but more of a stylistic one. Hardy's game and fluidity remind me a lot of former Kutztown star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed. Again, compared stylistically to Reed. Hardy has a knack for getting skinny when running his routes in traffic, especially on those skinny posts and corner routes. His fluidity shows itself when he has the ball in his hands, as he's a terrific open field runner. He's someone to keep under your hat for 2024. Next game: Sept. 24 vs. Elmhurst University

OL Xavier Cason

Year: Senior

Senior College: Emporia State

Height: 6-4

Weight: 311

Cason handles the left tackle position for the Hornets and handles it very well. He's got very good body composition, which really stands out to me coming from a smaller program. He's a well-put together prospect. I like his ability in the run game, and he does a fantastic job when he's got to down block or straight up base block a defender. His eyes in pass pro are solid, as he's not fooled by stunts and twists. It'll be interesting to see where he ends up, position wise, as a pro. I believe he's more of a guard at the next level. Next game: Sept. 24 vs. Pittsburg State

QB Noah Mitchell

Year: Senior

Senior College: California (Pennsylvania)

Height: 6-3

Weight: 220

The Vulcans have a talented passer, arguably the best in the PSAC, in Mitchell. I love the way he's able to put the ball up top, definitely showing no fear in going for the big play. He gets very good velocity on his passes, putting it out in front to where a receiver doesn't break stride. Consistently getting better each year, he is off to a great start this season, tossing seven touchdowns to only one interception. He's going to find himself in someone's postseason all-star game when it's all said and done. Next Game: Sept. 24 vs. Edinboro

CB Eddie Morales III

Year: Graduate Student

Graduate Student College: Monmouth

Height: 5-10

Weight: 185

Morales is a fantastic football player. I put the emphasis on the football player part because you can just tell he played a lot of it growing up. From an instinctual, awareness and overall playmaking perspective, he's got it all. He's making an impact both in coverage and in the return game, as one of the top punt returners in the FCS. He's a three-time All-Big South performer with six interceptions and 22 pass breakups on his resume. Morales is capable of playing both man and zone coverage, and should have a home inside as a slot defender. Next game: Sept. 24 vs. Villanova

LB Michael Scott

Year: Senior

Senior College: South Dakota

Height: 6-2

Weight: 240

More of a classic SAM backer, Scott does a really good job as a point of attack defender. He's able to stack and shed blocks well, set a physical edge vs the run, disengage from a block and make the stop. He started his career back at Tulane in 2017, then to Iowa Western CC in 2018 where he played defensive end before making the transition to linebacker at Akron in 2019, and has acclimated himself well. He broke out this year in the opener against Kansas State and has four tackles for loss, three sacks, two pass breakups and 14 solo stops so far on the season. Next game: Sept. 24 vs. Villanova

RB Alfonzo Graham

Year: Senior

Senior College: Morgan State

Height: 5-9

Weight: 180

Graham is explosive in all directions. His eyes and feet are consistently in unison. It's because of that marriage between the two that he is able to get himself out of a jam if a problem presents itself. He's got the game-breaking ability to rip off a chunk play on any given carry, putting the defense in constant conflict as it approaches him when he's carrying the ball. More importantly for the next level, he's got ability and experience in the return game. Reminds me a lot of current Tennessee Titan and former Virginia State star Trenton Cannon. Next game: Oct. 1 vs. Virginia University-Lynchburg