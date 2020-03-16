Three-Round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins pass on Tua Tagovailoa but go QB later; Colts, Bucs find Day 2 QBs
Could Miami be looking beyond Tua to find their franchise quarterback?
Is this our last mock draft before the start of free agency? In these uncertain times we weren't sure, but the start of the new league year is now set to proceed as scheduled. Either way, we were ready with another three-round mock.
And for the first time this calendar year (that's 10 mock drafts), the Dolphins don't take Tua Tagovailoa. In fact, they wait till the bottom of Round 1 to get their next franchise quarterback. Keep reading to see who else they draft with their five other selections in the first 70 picks.
Jump to a specific round in the mock draft
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Easiest decision in the entire 2020 NFL Draft. Burrow is a franchise QB, the Bengals need a franchise QB. Done and done.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Unless the Redskins are blown away with a trade-down offer, take Chase Young (and do not even consider Tua Tagovailoa).
Round 1 - Pick 3
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Isaiah Simmons told us at the combine that his versatility is what makes him so special and it's hard to argue. He patterns his game after Tyrann Mathieu and Von Miller, though he also reminds us of Derwin James. Whatever player comp you use, the Lions' defense is vastly improved with him on it.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Turns out, Tristan Wirfs is somehow more athletic than any of us thought; at the combine he ran a 4.85, had a vertical of 36.5 inches, and oh by the way, he's one of the best players in this draft class. As an O-linemen, he can play either tackle position, and even kick inside to guard.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
What if the Dolphins don't love Tua? Or perhaps they're worried about his medicals? They could stay put and have a great chance to land Okudah, the best CB in this class and it's not even close.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
With Philip Rivers gone, the Chargers need a quarterback. And if the Dolphins are interested in Jordan Love (which has been reported), L.A. could have to choose between Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert (and possibly Love).
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
The Panthers re-signed Kyle Allen last week ... and that will have no effect on their long-term QB plans. If Herbert is on the board here the organization will have a tough decision to make.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
The Cardinals need to get better up front; the O-line ranked 21st in run blocking and 26th in pass blocking, according to Football Outsiders. At 6-7, 364 pounds, Becton is a mountain of a man, but he moves like someone who weighs more like 260, which pairs nicely with his footwork, balance and strength.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Brown is the best defensive lineman in this class and his blend of strength, quickness and overall athleticism would fit nicely into a Jaguars defense that's looking to rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Baker Mayfield can't spend Sundays running for his life; the Browns' O-line is an obvious area of need and Jedrick Wills is an obvious solution to that problem. He hoped to run a sub-5.0 at the combine (Wills finished with a still-impressive 5.05) though he admitted to us that running that time was mostly for bragging rights. The man is a terror in the run game and will only continue to get better in pass protection.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Both left tackle Kelvin Beachum and right tackle Brandon Shell have contracts that are set to expire. Thomas was a freshman All-American right tackle and then moved to left tackle the last two years where he dominated while protecting QB Jake Fromm, who will hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft too. In New York, Thomas will protect Sam Darnold, who is coming off an up-and-down sophomore campaign.
Round 1 - Pick 12
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The Raiders head to Las Vegas with plenty of questions, but CeeDee Lamb would give Jon Gruden an immediate playmaker to pair with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. Lamb is the toughest WR in this class and he's coming off a remarkable season for the Sooners where he averaged more than 20 yards per reception. The biggest question he must answer: Can he consistently beat press coverage, something he rarely saw in the Big 12?
Round 1 - Pick 13
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The Colts need to upgrade their pass rush and GM Chris Ballard loves athletes like Chaisson, who is bendy and explosive around the edge and has the ability to take over games. He'll probably need to add some weight at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Ndamukong Suh, Beau Allen and Rakeem Nunez-Roches appear headed for free agency and Kinlaw is the best pass-rushing interior defensive linemen in this draft class. The rebuilding of the Bucs' D continues after a strong 2019 draft haul.
Round 1 - Pick 15
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
This WR draft class is DEEP, so passing on Jerry Jeudy at No. 15, while tough, makes some sense. Meanwhile, Chris Harris' contract is set to expire, and he was the Broncos' most consistent cornerback last season. Fulton had an up-and-down 2019 campaign, but is undoubtedly a first-round talent -- which was also the case a year ago when he considered leaving school early.
Round 1 - Pick 16
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
The Falcons secondary is young, but they have to get better to compete in the NFC South; the unit was 25th against the pass, according to Football Outsiders. C.J. Henderson is a long, cover corner who blazed a 4.39 at the combine, and he has the ability to lock down the opponent's best receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Who knows what becomes of Amari Cooper in the weeks to follow, but even if Cooper returns, Dak Prescott desperately needs help and Jeudy, who came into 2019 as our No. 1 prospect, would be a gift too good to pass up here.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Could Love last this long? Possibly, but it's more likely the Dolphins would have to trade up for him with their second pick. Either way, the team had Love in for a pre-draft visit before the NFL shut things down because of the coronavirus outbreak. You don't do that for a player you're not interested in.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
The Raiders need to upgrade their secondary even after drafting Johnathan Abram a year ago. McKinney is arguably the most versatile defender in this draft class after Isaiah Simmons.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Queen is undersized, but he flies all over the field. He has sideline-to-sideline speed, the ability to make plays in the backfield and the athleticism to cover RBs and TEs, which is exactly what the Jags need.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Ruggs *only* managed a 4.27 40-time at the combine. This isn't why he "falls" to 21st here, but again, he's a victim of a run on other players and positions with not nearly the depth. But this is great news for the Eagles, who need help on defense but will find it hard to pass on Ruggs here.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Freakish athleticism and coming from a limited offense at Baylor, Mims is the type of playmaker who could help take Josh Allen's game to the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Jones had an outstanding season for the Cougars, improved his draft stock at the Senior Bowl in January, and has the type of strength and athleticism that translates well to the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Jefferson told us at the combine that he would surprise a lot of people with his speed and he went out and ran 4.43. At 6-1, 200 pounds, he dominated from the slot last season for the Tigers, but he can also play outside. Wherever he lines up, Jefferson would make New Orleans' offense even more potent.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander enter the final year of their contracts, and Xavier Rhodes, who struggled for much of the season, was just released. Adding help at cornerback will be a priority this offseason. Igbinoghene quietly had a strong 2019 season, followed it up with a great combine and has shown the ability to match up with NFL WRs.
Round 1 - Pick 26
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
The Dolphins appear to have interest in Dobbins and there's a chance they could grab him at the top of Round 2. But after drafting Jordan Love, they may be eager to surround him with playmakers.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Jadeveon Clowney was dominant at times, but he was mostly going it alone. Both he and Ziggy Ansah are headed for free agency and the Seahawks desperately need to bolster their pass rush. Gross-Matos is a physical freak who has yet to scratch the surface on just how good he can be.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Josh Bynes played out of his mind last season, but he's 30 and was on a one-year deal after spending the previous two seasons in Arizona (and the three before that in Detroit). Murray is a middle-of-the-field playmaker who has the talent to be the next great inside linebacker in Baltimore.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Logan Ryan and Tramaine Brock are two of the Titans' top three cornerbacks and both will be out of a contract in March. But even if Tennessee brings back one (or both), you can never have enough defensive backs on the roster. Gladney quietly had a standout season for the Horned Frogs and he might be one of the best cover corners in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 30
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Bryan Bulaga is 30 years old and his contract is up this week. Jackson, meanwhile, is an athletic left tackle coming off a strong 2019 campaign, and he will only get better.
Round 1 - Pick 31
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Terrell was lost in the mix the last month or so while other CBs moved up draft boards. But he was the best cornerback in the ACC and he has a chance to be better than former teammate and Raiders 2019 second-rounder Trayvon Mullen.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller appear headed for free agency. Either way, the Chiefs need to improve their secondary and Diggs (brother of Stefon Diggs) is a long, physical cornerback who can match up against the tall, physical NFL wideouts.
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
The Bengals need pass rushers and Baun had 11.5 sacks for the Badgers last season. He may be a tad undersized, but he reminds folks of T.J. Watt coming out of college.
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
This is the beauty of not having to take a WR in Round 1; instead, the Colts get a pass rusher and circle back at the top of the second round to get one of the most explosive wideouts in this draft. Aiyuk is a four-down player who is only going to get better with experience.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Lions are in win-now mode and Epenesa's versatility along the D-line will pair nicely with Isaiah Simmons' versatility everywhere else.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
The Giants need help on both sides of the ball and Terrell Lewis is an explosive, athletic pass rusher.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
The Chargers rarely draft offensive linemen early in the draft but that doesn't mean they shouldn't; Niang is an athletic right tackle who could earn a starting job as a rookie.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Gallimore is a physical freak and gives Carolina much-needed depth along the defensive line.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
The Dolphins have to rebuild the offensive line to protect their new franchise QB. Before it's all said and done, Cleveland could be a first-round pick.
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Shenault reminds us of Anquan Boldin, who had a wonderful career in Arizona. He gives Kyler Murray a reliable downfield weapon.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
The Browns have to fix the offensive line and Ruiz was a force on the interior for Michigan last season.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Jags won't replace Jalen Ramsey with one player, but Johnson had an outstanding '19 campaign for the Utes.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Delpit is a first-round talent who struggled with injuries and tackling in 2019. He could be a steal in Round 2.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Davidson was overshadowed by Derrick Brown, but he's a versatile defensive lineman who can play either on the interior or on the edge.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
The Bucs appear ready to move on from Jameis Winston, but Eason is another big-armed talent who will need a year to grow into the starting role.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Sweet mercy, imagine this offense with Cortland Sutton, Noah Fant, Phillip Lindsay, Drew Lock AND Reagor.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
The Jets are serious about protecting Sam Darnold, adding interior line help after taking an offensive tackle in Round 1.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
The Steelers will try to keep Bud Dupree, and even if that happens, they need depth at the position. Okwara is a physical freak who is still learning the position.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
The Bears need to do a better job of protecting Mitch Trubisky, and Jackson makes sense here.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Dugger might be from Division II Lenior-Rhyne, but his freakish athleticism stood out at the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs
The son of former NFL cornerback Antoine Winfield is a ball-hawking safety who is a first-round talent when he's healthy.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
A physical man-cover cornerback who would've been a first-rounder had he come out after the 2018 season. His '19 campaign was derailed by injuries.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Blacklock was a spark plug in the middle of TCU's defense last season and he'd give the Bills some depth at the position.
From New England Patriots
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Swift has a case as the best running back in this class and Matt Ryan would gladly welcome him into Atlanta's backfield.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Hunt played OT in college, but the expectation is that he will kick inside to OG at the next level.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs
Edwards-Helaire is arguably the most versatile back in this class and he'd be a huge addition to the Texans' offense.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
• Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
Madubuike is a twitched-up interior lineman who is good against both the pass and the run.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
Wanogho is an athletic offensive tackle who is still learning the position.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Maybe the most underrated wideouts in this class, Pittman has a huge catch radius and the speed to separate from defensive backs.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
Instead of paying Derrick Henry, the Titans could draft his replacement in Jonathan Taylor, whose combine performance was similar to that of Saquon Barkley.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 247 lbs
Harrison is a thumper who was part of that Ohio State defense that could have 8 or 9 players drafted.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Utah • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs
Burgess is listed as a safety, but he has the speed and ability to play in the slot as well.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Hamilton flashed on tape, even while playing alongside Chase Young. He was constantly in the backfield, disruptive against both the run and pass.
Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
A.J. Green will be 32 years old when the 2020 season starts and he's played in just nine games the last two years. Higgins could be the heir apparent in Cincy, where new franchise QB Joe Burrow will need weapons.
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
KJ Hamler WR
Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 178 lbs
A burner and a four-down player, Hamler is a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball.
Round 3 - Pick 3 (67)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Arnette was solid for the Buckeyes last season, where he was tested plenty because he played on the other side of the field from Jeff Okudah.
From New York Giants
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs
Dantzler is a first-round talent who ran like a Day 3 pick at the combine. He plays much faster than what we say in Indy and he has the physicality to match up with bigger NFL receivers.
Round 3 - Pick 5 (69)
California • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
A track star, Davis has the speed and athleticism to patrol centerfield in the NFL.
Round 3 - Pick 6 (70)
Chinn is coming off a great Senior Bowl and NFL combine -- and before that, a dominating season for the FCS Salukis.
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
Cam Akers RB
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 217 lbs
Melvin Gordon is replaced by a younger, cheaper running back in Cam Akers, who could end up going much higher than this.
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
North Carolina • Sr • 6'4" / 275 lbs
Strowbridge is raw, but has the potential to be a really good defensive linemen.
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
Cole Kmet TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
If the Jags are rolling with Nick Foles he's going to need all the weapons he can get. Kmet is the best tight end in a decidedly weak class.
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs
Brooks is a freak athlete who fills an obvious need in Cleveland, where Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey won't return.
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
Jalen Hurts QB
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'1" / 222 lbs
Perfect landing spot for Hurts to learn by watching and have a chance to earn the starting job in Year 2.
Round 3 - Pick 12 (76)
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
A road grader who could play either tackle or kick inside to guard.
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
A first-round talent who never lived up to his potential at Alabama.
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
Austin Hooper is the No. 1 free-agent tight end and Trautman, who had a splendid Senior Bowl, could end up being the first TE drafted.
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Claypool dominated the combine and he has the size and speed to be a downfield matchup nightmare.
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Pride is a tenacious cornerback whose strong Senior Bowl performance boosted his stock after an uneven 2019 season.
From Chicago Bears
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
Jabari Zuniga EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
The Raiders continue to get younger and more physical on defense; Zuniga battled injuries last season but he's consistently in the backfield when healthy.
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Weaver dominated in 2019, but the level of competition raises doubts if he can do it consistently at the next level.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
John Simpson OL
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
The Broncos bolster their offensive line with one of the most underrated players in this class.
Round 3 - Pick 20 (84)
Alton Robinson EDGE
Syracuse • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Robinson is a heavy-handed edge rusher who had a better 2018 than 2019 season.
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
Clemson • Sr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Retooling the secondary continues with the addition of Wallace, a key cog in Clemson's defense last season.
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
Trevis Gipson EDGE
Tulsa • Sr • 6'3" / 261 lbs
A developmental player whose athleticism jumps off the screen. He'll need time to grow into his role.
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Jefferson feels like a Patriots player. He's one of the best route runners in this class.
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
Troy Dye LB
Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 231 lbs
Dye is undersized but he's built like today's NFL linebacker -- and he has the athleticism to make plays anywhere on the field.
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
Kansas • Sr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Adeniji had a strong season for Kansas and adds depth to the Vikings' O-line.
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 5'8" / 187 lbs
Robertson is undersized, but you wouldn't know it to watch him play. He's a slot corner in the NFL and if he were three inches taller we'd be talking about him as a first-round pick.
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
Appalachian State • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs
Davis-Gaither is a lot of fun. He flies all over the field and even though he's undersized to play linebacker, his tweener-type skillset makes him valuable in today's NFL.
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
Darrell Taylor EDGE
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 267 lbs
Yes, the Ravens tagged Matt Judon, but the more edge rushers the better in Wink Martindale's defense.
Round 3 - Pick 29 (93)
Bartch balled out at the Senior Bowl and in the process likely made himself a Day 2 prospect.
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
Liberty • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Gandy-Golden is a huge downfield target and surprisingly adept route runner who will enjoy playing with Aaron Rodgers.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
Memphis • Sr • 6'0" / 228 lbs
Gibson blazed a 4.39 at the combine and he can play in the slot, but he's also a ball carrier, which was his primary role at the Senior Bowl. That position flexibility will make him attractive to NFL teams.
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
Zack Moss RB
Utah • Sr • 5'9" / 223 lbs
If Moss is healthy he's a game-changer. He has drawn comparisons to Kareem Hunt, which is one reason he'd make sense in Kansas City.
Round 3 - Pick 33 (97)
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Opinions are mixed on Elliott, who some view as a late-first-rounder. He feels like more of a late-Day-2 guy for us. Either way, he gives the Browns some depth along the D-line.
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
Damien Lewis OL
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 327 lbs
Solid O-line play has been a staple of New England offenses, even if the 2020 version won't include Tom Brady.
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 212 lbs
Edwards is a YAC monster and his ability to make tough catches will go a long way in New York's offense.
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 204 lbs
A jack-of-all-trades offensive weapon who can line up anywhere -- and even started several games at QB for Kentucky last season.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
UCLA • Jr • 5'10" / 195 lbs
A physical cornerback who gives the Seahawks depth at the position.
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
AJ Dillon RB
Boston College • Jr • 6'0" / 247 lbs
Think Jerome Bettis but much, much faster.
Round 3 - Pick 39 (103)
Khalid Kareem EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 268 lbs
Another pick for the Eagles and another defensive player added to fix that side of the ball.
Round 3 - Pick 40 (104)
Colorado • Sr • 6'1" / 228 lbs
An athletic marvel who hasn't played much football, but could be a special talent with patience and the right coaching.
Round 3 - Pick 41 (105)
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
A track star who needs to refine his routes, but he's a slot receiver who plays like a running back with the ball in his hands.
Round 3 - Pick 42 (106)
Mississippi State • Sr • 6'5" / 331 lbs
Marshal Yanda has retired and Phillips is likely to kick inside from tackle in the NFL.
-
