Three-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Henry Ruggs second receiver off board, Patriots get quarterback in the third

Round 3 - Pick 1 (65) Darrell Taylor EDGE Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 267 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 92nd POSITION RNK 11th The Bengals have been busy in free agency shoring up their defense and they add an edge rusher at the top of the third round.

Round 3 - Pick 2 (66) Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The Redskins found a gem in the middle rounds last year in Terry McLaurin, and they'll try to do it again with Higgins, who could go as high as Round 1 or slip to Round 3.

Round 3 - Pick 3 (67) Terrell Burgess S Utah • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 73rd POSITION RNK 6th The Lions picked up Duron Harmon to help their safety depth, and here they find more talent for the position in Burgess, who would likely play early for Detroit.

From From New York Giants Round 3 - Pick 4 (68) Prince Tega Wanogho OL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 308 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 9th The Jets have made some upgrades to the offensive line, and here they get a potential cornerstone at tackle they'll try to develop.

Round 3 - Pick 5 (69) Jalen Hurts QB Oklahoma • Sr • 6'1" / 222 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 128th POSITION RNK 7th Teddy Bridgewater takes over as the team's QB1, but his past health issues and limited playing time in recent years mean the Panthers should fortify the position with the talented Hurts.

Round 3 - Pick 6 (70) KJ Hamler WR Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 178 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 10th The Dolphins add some speed to the receiver position, getting great value as the depth at receiver pushes good talent to the third round.

Round 3 - Pick 7 (71) Matt Peart OL Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 100th POSITION RNK 21st The Chargers have to upgrade at tackle, and here they pick up a rising talent coming off a strong combine.

Round 3 - Pick 8 (72) Malik Harrison LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 247 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 92nd POSITION RNK 11th Haasan Reddick is entering the last year of his rookie deal, and Harrison is a middle-of-the-field thumper who could see playing time right away.

Round 3 - Pick 9 (73) Damon Arnette CB Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 10th The Jaguars continue to replace departed talent on the defensive side with Arnette, who's among a group of corners that could go anywhere from Round 1-3.

Round 3 - Pick 10 (74) Justin Madubuike DL • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 6th The Browns brought Andrew Billings in for depth at defensive tackle, but the talented Madubuike is too good to pass up in Round 3.

Round 3 - Pick 11 (75) Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 1st The Colts said goodbye to Eric Ebron, but they'll have options to fill that void on Day 2 or possibly later. Here, they pick up arguably the top tight end in the class.

Round 3 - Pick 12 (76) Van Jefferson WR Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 98th POSITION RNK 18th The Bucs have two outstanding receivers but must improve their depth, especially if Breshad Perriman isn't brought back.

Round 3 - Pick 13 (77) Troy Pride Jr. CB Notre Dame • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 79th POSITION RNK 12th The Broncos swapped out Chris Harris for A.J. Bouye already this offseason, but they're still in need of more talent at the position.

Round 3 - Pick 14 (78) Jordyn Brooks LB Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 165th POSITION RNK 10th The Falcons keep attacking the defensive side of the ball, and here they pick up an off-ball linebacker to pair with Deion Jones.

Round 3 - Pick 15 (79) Michael Ojemudia CB Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 104th POSITION RNK 14th The Jets finally admitted defeat by parting ways with Trumaine Johnson, and Ojemudia will help recoup some of their depth at the position.

Round 3 - Pick 16 (80) Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Delpit entered the season as a potential early first-round pick, but a mediocre showing has seen him slip all the way to Round 3, where he could be a steal for the Raiders.

From From Chicago Bears Round 3 - Pick 17 (81) Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 7th The Raiders again get good value for their defense in Weaver, who can help boost the pass rush.

Round 3 - Pick 18 (82) Raekwon Davis DL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 8th The Cowboys added Gerald McCoy to the defensive front but shouldn't stop there, and Davis has the upside to pay off considerably.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 3 - Pick 19 (83) Davon Hamilton DL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 105th POSITION RNK 9th The Broncos keep retooling the defensive front with Hamilton.

Round 3 - Pick 20 (84) Matt Hennessy OL Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 307 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 90th POSITION RNK 18th The Rams' Super Bowl squad was led by strong play up front, and selecting a talented interior blocker like Hennessy would go a long way to recapturing the magic.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 3 - Pick 21 (85) Jordan Elliott DL Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 72nd POSITION RNK 7th The Lions keep scooping up talent for the defensive side by getting a good interior player in Elliott.

Round 3 - Pick 22 (86) Kyle Dugger S Lenoir-Rhyne • Sr • 6'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 5th Dugger is a small-schooler who brings versatility to the table, and he should fit in well on Sean McDermott's defense.

Round 3 - Pick 23 (87) Chase Claypool WR Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 82nd POSITION RNK 14th The Patriots felt like they had no passing-game weapons at times last year, and now they don't even have a QB. Claypool can come help the former, and he should stick at receiver after blowing the doors off the combine.

Round 3 - Pick 24 (88) Antonio Gandy-Golden WR Liberty • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 94th POSITION RNK 17th The Saints added some much-needed veteran help in the passing game with Emmanuel Sanders, and here they select a small-school prospect with a ton of upside to develop at receiver.

Round 3 - Pick 25 (89) Darnay Holmes CB UCLA • Jr • 5'10" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 117th POSITION RNK 17th The Vikings had to say goodbye to several key defenders due to cap concerns this offseason, so expect them to attack those holes on the roster early in the draft.

Round 3 - Pick 26 (90) Benito Jones DL Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 316 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 213th POSITION RNK 21st The Texans pick up a big presence inside for the defense after losing D.J. Reader in free agency.

From From Houston Texans Round 3 - Pick 27 (91) Damien Lewis OL LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 327 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 121st POSITION RNK 27th The Raiders have to start getting younger on the interior of the offensive line, and Lewis is a player who can come in and be developed for a starting role.

Round 3 - Pick 28 (92) Bryan Edwards WR South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 212 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 11th The Ravens should look to maximize Lamar Jackson by giving the offense as many weapons as possible.

Round 3 - Pick 29 (93) Alton Robinson EDGE Syracuse • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 133rd POSITION RNK 14th The Titans continue to beef up the front seven, and here they pick up someone to contribute off the edge.

Round 3 - Pick 30 (94) Hunter Bryant TE Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 248 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 77th POSITION RNK 3rd The Packers parted ways with Jimmy Graham, and Bryant can come in and compete with Jace Sternberger for playing time while strengthening the depth at the position.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 3 - Pick 31 (95) Jason Strowbridge DL North Carolina • Sr • 6'4" / 275 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 142nd POSITION RNK 11th The Broncos grab some more help for the defensive front as they look to recapture the upside of the Super Bowl-winning unit from a few years ago.

Round 3 - Pick 32 (96) Amik Robertson CB Louisiana Tech • Jr • 5'8" / 187 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 112th POSITION RNK 16th The Chiefs keep grabbing talent at the cornerback position due to their expected losses in free agency.

From From Houston Texans Round 3 - Pick 33 (97) Shane Lemieux OL Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 162nd POSITION RNK 34th The Browns should use all avenues to upgrade the offensive line, from FA to trading to finding talent throughout the draft, and here they get someone to compete on the interior.

Round 3 - Pick 34 (98) Adam Trautman TE Dayton • Sr • 6'5" / 255 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 78th POSITION RNK 4th The Patriots land a small-school sleeper at the tight end position that they hope can fill the void left by Rob Gronkowski's retirement last offseason.

Round 3 - Pick 35 (99) Alex Highsmith EDGE Charlotte • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 151st POSITION RNK 18th The Giants need to find some pass-rush help off the edge, and Highsmith is the type of prospect who can have an early impact.

Round 3 - Pick 36 (100) Jake Fromm QB Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 116th POSITION RNK 6th The Patriots take a QB in the middle rounds for the second straight year as they adjust to life after TB12.

Round 3 - Pick 37 (101) Tyler Biadasz OL Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 314 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 70th POSITION RNK 14th The Seahawks keep landing value on Day 2 of this draft, and here they get an interior offensive lineman to help overcome their losses during the offseason.

Round 3 - Pick 38 (102) Saahdiq Charles OL LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 321 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 168th POSITION RNK 35th The Steelers are strong up front, even after the retirement of Ramon Foster, but their depth has to be improved.

Round 3 - Pick 39 (103) Khalid Kareem EDGE Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 268 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 101st POSITION RNK 13th Another pick for the Eagles and another defensive player added to fix that side of the ball.

Round 3 - Pick 40 (104) K'Von Wallace S Clemson • Sr • 5'11" / 206 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 114th POSITION RNK 9th The Rams lost Eric Weddle to retirement and need to add more talent at the safety position.

Round 3 - Pick 41 (105) Ben Bartch OL NFL Draft • 6'6" / 309 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 113th POSITION RNK 24th The Vikings continue to strengthen the offensive line with a local small-school sleeper in Bartch.