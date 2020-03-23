Three-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Henry Ruggs second receiver off board, Patriots get quarterback in the third
It's our first three-round mock following the start of free agency
Free agency is finally here and our most recent mock draft (it's No. 29, if you're counting) reflects all the changes that have unfolded in the last week.
Not surprisingly, quarterbacks remain the storyline below, with four going in Round 1, another going in Round 2 and two more coming off the board in Round 3. (This is the first time this draft season we've had seven QBs selected, but the Patriots take a third-round flier on one after watching Tom Brady sign with the Buccaneers.)
Keep reading to see how the other 99 picks end up.
Jump to a specific round in the mock draft
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
This isn't going to change. The biggest question now regarding the Bengals QB situation is where Andy Dalton will end up.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Chase Young is the best player in this draft class and the Redskins have needs up and down the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The team traded Darius Slay and signed Desmond Trufant. Trading out of this pick would be ideal, but it'll be hard to pass on Okudah here if they stay put.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Wills was dominant last season for Alabama and he'll solidify the right side of the Giants' O-line, which is great news for Daniel Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
The Dolphins reportedly tried to have Tagovailoa in for a visit before the NFL shut down during the coronavirus outbreak and you'd have to think that if he's healthy, Miami will gladly take him here.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
The Chargers reportedly won't look for a QB in free agency, which means Tyrod Taylor is the man ... for now, anyway. But the team will have a decision to make at No. 6, and Herbert, Tagovailoa and Jordan Love could all be options here.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Even though the team signed Teddy Bridgewater -- and is looking to move Cam Newton -- QB could still be a possibility here. But the Panthers also released Eric Reid last week, and Simmons, who plays safety, linebacker, slot corner and edge rusher, would be a natural replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Cardinals gave D.J. Humphries a three-year extension and Wirfs would solidify the right tackle position on an offense that now includes Deandre Hopkins.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
The QB job is now Gardner Minshew's. Knowing that -- and with Cam Robinson entering the final year of his deal -- the Jags are going to need to protect the second-year passer. Becton is a left tackle who will bookend 2019 second-rounder Jawaan Taylor on the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The team signed RT Jack Conklin in free agency. Chris Hubbard could move from RT to RG and Andrew Thomas would be the Browns starting LT on Day 1. Maybe this is the year it all comes together for Cleveland.
Round 1 - Pick 11
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The Jets re-signed guard Alex Lewis and inked center Connor McGovern and tackle George Fant in free agency. That frees them up to get Sam Darnold some weapons and CeeDee Lamb is arguably the best WR in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
The Raiders spent the first days of free agency stocking up on defensive talent and it frees them up to get a big-play wideout for Derek Carr and/or new QB Marcus Mariota. Ruggs can score from anywhere on the field and he had just one drop last season.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
DeForest Buckner is now in Indy and he, Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa played at least 75 percent of the 49ers' defensive snaps last season. Kinlaw, who is the best pass-rushing defensive lineman in this draft class, is also stout against the run. He'll seamlessly fit right in in San Francisco.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Ndamukong Suh is currently a free agent and Brown is a top-10 talent who slips down the board because of the run on QBs and OL. Tampa Bay's defense was quietly very good a year ago and now it's even better.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Mims was the only show in town for Baylor's downfield passing game and he was still dominant. He's a freak athlete who consistently wins with speed, athleticism and physicality.
Round 1 - Pick 16
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
The Falcons released Desmond Trufant and while they signed edge rusher Dante Fowler, they need to address the secondary. Henderson is the second-best CB in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 17
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Robert Quinn signed a huge deal with the Bears and Chaisson, who needs to add a few pounds, is explosive off the edge. He'll have the added benefit of playing on the other side of the line from Demarcus Lawrence.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Jones had an outstanding season for the Cougars and that carried over to the Senior Bowl. He has the type of strength and athleticism that translates well to the NFL. In Miami, he'd be part of a rebuilding effort that would begin with protecting the new face of the franchise, Justin Herbert.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Daryl Worley is a free agent and even though the Raiders signed Eli Apple, they still need depth at cornerback. Fulton is a physical cover corner who would've been a first-rounder had he come out after the 2018 season.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
If Love is here the Jags will think long and hard about taking him. He's a special talent, the Nick Foles experience lasted just a season and it's unclear if Gardner Minshew is anything other than an NFL backup.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
It's hard to imagine Jeudy as WR4 and lasting until the 22nd pick, yet here we are. This is more about the talented WR class and less about Jeudy, who was the best route runner in college last season. Either way, the Eagles get a much needed playmaker for Carson Wentz.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander are now in Cincinnati, and Xavier Rhodes, who struggled for much of the season, was released earlier this month. Adding help at cornerback will be a priority this offseason. Igbinoghene quietly had a strong 2019 season, followed it up with a great combine and has shown the ability to match up with NFL WRs.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts are all gone (they landed in Detroit, Miami and Miami -- all home of former Pats assistant coaches) and Baun, who can play on the edge or at the linebacker position, has the type of versatility and smarts that makes it easy to connect him to New England.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Saints let Eli Apple walk and PJ Williams is on the open market. Janoris Jenkins has one more year left on his deal but with Tom Brady now in the division, it might be wise to stock up on physical, play-making cornerbacks.
Round 1 - Pick 25
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Stefon Diggs is now in Buffalo and Jefferson was a monster out of the slot last season for LSU. He would quickly become a favorite target of Kirk Cousins in Minnesota.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
The Dolphins released Reshad Jones and the plan seems to be to stockpile defensive backs. Miami signed Byron Jones and McKinney's versatility means he can line up all over the field.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Jadeveon Clowney is a free agent and 2019 first-rounder L.J. Collier isn't a pure pass rusher. Gross-Matos is raw but he's only going to get better.
Round 1 - Pick 28
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
The Ravens defense improved as the 2019 season progressed, and while Josh Bynes played out of his mind, he's 30 and now a free agent. Queen had an impressive year for LSU and he has the type of athleticism to excel in Wink Martindale's system in Baltimore.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Logan Ryan and Tramaine Brock were two of the Titans' top three cornerbacks and both are now free agents. Even if Tennessee brings back one (or both), you can never have enough defensive backs on the roster. Gladney quietly had a standout season for the Horned Frogs and he might be one of the best cover corners in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Kenny Clark was the Packers' best interior defensive linemen last season, but after that the group is in need of some depth. Gallimore's strong combine came on the heels of a great Senior Bowl and a solid 2019 season for the Sooners.
Round 1 - Pick 31
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Terrell was lost in the mix the last month or so while other CBs moved up draft boards. But he was the best cornerback in the ACC and he has a chance to be better than former teammate and Raiders 2019 second-rounder Trayvon Mullen.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
The Chiefs' offense has few holes but it could stand to upgrade the interior O-line. Ruiz is the best center in this class and he'll have a chance to earn the starting job on Day 1.
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
The Bengals found a new leader of the offense in Round 1, and here they get one for the other side of the ball.
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
After trading their first-rounder for DeForest Buckner, the Colts circle back at the top of the second round to get one of the most explosive wideouts in this draft. Aiyuk is a four-down player who is only going to get better with experience.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
The Lions add one of the top backs in the draft, lifting some of the load at the running back position off Kerryon Johnson's shoulders. A 1-2 punch of Swift and Johnson should be tough for opposing defenses.
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs
The Giants add a talented safety with NFL pedigree to their secondary.
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
The Chargers locked up Austin Ekeler long-term, but that doesn't mean it's time to load him up with 300-plus touches. Dobbins can help contribute to what could be one of the league's best RB tandems.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Epenesa falls out of the first round after a mediocre combine, but that makes him a great value here for a Carolina team in the midst of a rebuild.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
The Dolphins threw a ton of money around in free agency, and here they get a new lead back to help make the offense go.
From Arizona Cardinals
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
The Texans got this pick as the main asset for trading away DeAndre Hopkins, and they turn right around and use it on another difference-maker at the receiver position.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
California • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Browns need to do some work on each level of the defense, and here they get one of the draft's most talented safeties to play a key role.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
The Jaguars watched a ton of defensive talent leave over the last year-plus, and now it's time to build the next version of the unit. Davidson will look to fill the large space left by Calais Campbell's trade to Baltimore.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Jacob Eason QB
Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 231 lbs
Yes, the Bears just added a QB, but Nick Foles can't be the only long-term plan at the position. Eason doesn't have to be rushed as the team looks to develop him into a franchise QB.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
The Colts offense is strong up front, but the depth behind the starting unit is suspect. That's where Hunt comes in.
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
The Bucs have their quarterback, and now it's time to protect him. Niang should stick at one tackle spot long-term for the team.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Cleveland saw his stock rise after an excellent combine, and he'd be a great fit for the Broncos in a role they can figure out down the road.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
John Simpson OL
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
The Ravens use the main pick they received in the Hayden Hurst trade to grab a guard, helping an offensive line that won't have Marshal Yanda for the first time in a long time.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
The Jets have to do something about their pass rush, and here they land some edge help to get more pressure on opposing QBs.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
LSU • Jr • 5'7" / 207 lbs
James Conner has had his moments for Pittsburgh, but more talent needs to be added moving forward. Edwards-Helaire is a well-rounded player who can serve as a feature back long-term.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Bears strengthen a defense that took a step back in 2019 by adding talent at cornerback in the form of Johnson, who could go as early as the first round.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs
Dantzler isn't going to come in and make anyone forget about Byron Jones, but he helps the cornerback position get deeper for Dallas and he could emerge as a starter quickly.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
The Rams brought Andrew Whitworth back at left tackle. Jackson can come in and lock down the other side on the offensive line.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
The Eagles pick up a versatile back-seven defender who will likely settle at linebacker.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
The Bills lost Shaq Lawson in free agency and signed Mario Addison, but Lewis provides even more edge rush presence for a talented defense.
From New England Patriots
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
The Dolphins have to find all the talent they can for the offensive line, and here they nab one of the best interior linemen in the class.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
The Vikings are looking to beef up the offensive line, and they do it by picking up some guard help here.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
The Seahawks land a steal at receiver late in Round 2 yet again after Shenault suffered an injury at the combine and saw some of his buzz wear off.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
Jonathan Greenard EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
The Ravens bring in some pass rush help to serve as a companion to Matthew Judon or serve as a backup plan if the franchise-tagged pass rusher is traded.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
The Titans get great value here with Blacklock, who can help fill the void after the team traded away Jurrell Casey.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
The Packers are well-positioned to take advantage of the depth at receiver this year, and here they pick up a nice complementary option for Davante Adams.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Chiefs have a big need at cornerback with Bashaud Breeland and Mo Claiborne hitting free agency, so expect them to attack the position early in the draft.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
The Seahawks brought in Brandon Shell with Germain Ifedi hitting free agency, but Wilson provides a higher ceiling as someone who can lock down the right side long-term.
Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Darrell Taylor EDGE
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 267 lbs
The Bengals have been busy in free agency shoring up their defense and they add an edge rusher at the top of the third round.
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
The Redskins found a gem in the middle rounds last year in Terry McLaurin, and they'll try to do it again with Higgins, who could go as high as Round 1 or slip to Round 3.
Round 3 - Pick 3 (67)
Utah • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs
The Lions picked up Duron Harmon to help their safety depth, and here they find more talent for the position in Burgess, who would likely play early for Detroit.
From New York Giants
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 308 lbs
The Jets have made some upgrades to the offensive line, and here they get a potential cornerstone at tackle they'll try to develop.
Round 3 - Pick 5 (69)
Jalen Hurts QB
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'1" / 222 lbs
Teddy Bridgewater takes over as the team's QB1, but his past health issues and limited playing time in recent years mean the Panthers should fortify the position with the talented Hurts.
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
Matt Peart OL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs
The Chargers have to upgrade at tackle, and here they pick up a rising talent coming off a strong combine.
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 247 lbs
Haasan Reddick is entering the last year of his rookie deal, and Harrison is a middle-of-the-field thumper who could see playing time right away.
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
The Jaguars continue to replace departed talent on the defensive side with Arnette, who's among a group of corners that could go anywhere from Round 1-3.
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
• Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
The Browns brought Andrew Billings in for depth at defensive tackle, but the talented Madubuike is too good to pass up in Round 3.
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
Cole Kmet TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
The Colts said goodbye to Eric Ebron, but they'll have options to fill that void on Day 2 or possibly later. Here, they pick up arguably the top tight end in the class.
Round 3 - Pick 12 (76)
Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
The Bucs have two outstanding receivers but must improve their depth, especially if Breshad Perriman isn't brought back.
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Broncos swapped out Chris Harris for A.J. Bouye already this offseason, but they're still in need of more talent at the position.
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'0" / 240 lbs
The Falcons keep attacking the defensive side of the ball, and here they pick up an off-ball linebacker to pair with Deion Jones.
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Jets finally admitted defeat by parting ways with Trumaine Johnson, and Ojemudia will help recoup some of their depth at the position.
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Delpit entered the season as a potential early first-round pick, but a mediocre showing has seen him slip all the way to Round 3, where he could be a steal for the Raiders.
From Chicago Bears
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
The Raiders again get good value for their defense in Weaver, who can help boost the pass rush.
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
The Cowboys added Gerald McCoy to the defensive front but shouldn't stop there, and Davis has the upside to pay off considerably.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
The Broncos keep retooling the defensive front with Hamilton.
Round 3 - Pick 20 (84)
Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 307 lbs
The Rams' Super Bowl squad was led by strong play up front, and selecting a talented interior blocker like Hennessy would go a long way to recapturing the magic.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
The Lions keep scooping up talent for the defensive side by getting a good interior player in Elliott.
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
Dugger is a small-schooler who brings versatility to the table, and he should fit in well on Sean McDermott's defense.
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
The Patriots felt like they had no passing-game weapons at times last year, and now they don't even have a QB. Claypool can come help the former, and he should stick at receiver after blowing the doors off the combine.
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
Liberty • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
The Saints added some much-needed veteran help in the passing game with Emmanuel Sanders, and here they select a small-school prospect with a ton of upside to develop at receiver.
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
UCLA • Jr • 5'10" / 195 lbs
The Vikings had to say goodbye to several key defenders due to cap concerns this offseason, so expect them to attack those holes on the roster early in the draft.
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
Benito Jones DL
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 316 lbs
The Texans pick up a big presence inside for the defense after losing D.J. Reader in free agency.
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
Damien Lewis OL
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 327 lbs
The Raiders have to start getting younger on the interior of the offensive line, and Lewis is a player who can come in and be developed for a starting role.
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 212 lbs
The Ravens should look to maximize Lamar Jackson by giving the offense as many weapons as possible.
Round 3 - Pick 29 (93)
Alton Robinson EDGE
Syracuse • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
The Titans continue to beef up the front seven, and here they pick up someone to contribute off the edge.
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 248 lbs
The Packers parted ways with Jimmy Graham, and Bryant can come in and compete with Jace Sternberger for playing time while strengthening the depth at the position.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
North Carolina • Sr • 6'4" / 275 lbs
The Broncos grab some more help for the defensive front as they look to recapture the upside of the Super Bowl-winning unit from a few years ago.
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 5'8" / 187 lbs
The Chiefs keep grabbing talent at the cornerback position due to their expected losses in free agency.
Round 3 - Pick 33 (97)
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
The Browns should use all avenues to upgrade the offensive line, from FA to trading to finding talent throughout the draft, and here they get someone to compete on the interior.
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
The Patriots land a small-school sleeper at the tight end position that they hope can fill the void left by Rob Gronkowski's retirement last offseason.
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
Alex Highsmith EDGE
Charlotte • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
The Giants need to find some pass-rush help off the edge, and Highsmith is the type of prospect who can have an early impact.
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
Jake Fromm QB
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
The Patriots take a QB in the middle rounds for the second straight year as they adjust to life after TB12.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'4" / 314 lbs
The Seahawks keep landing value on Day 2 of this draft, and here they get an interior offensive lineman to help overcome their losses during the offseason.
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
The Steelers are strong up front, even after the retirement of Ramon Foster, but their depth has to be improved.
Round 3 - Pick 39 (103)
Khalid Kareem EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 268 lbs
Another pick for the Eagles and another defensive player added to fix that side of the ball.
Round 3 - Pick 40 (104)
Clemson • Sr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
The Rams lost Eric Weddle to retirement and need to add more talent at the safety position.
Round 3 - Pick 41 (105)
The Vikings continue to strengthen the offensive line with a local small-school sleeper in Bartch.
Round 3 - Pick 42 (106)
Memphis • Sr • 6'0" / 228 lbs
The Ravens add more pieces to the offense with the versatile Gibson, who can play on all four downs and line up in the backfield or out wide.
