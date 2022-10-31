Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season progresses and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Last season, Levis was one of the better dual-threat signal-callers in the nation, completing nearly two-thirds of his passes for 2,827 yards and 24 touchdowns while adding nine scores on the ground. If the Penn State transfer can take another step forward this fall, he should be in contention to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the draft.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Levis, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and prospect outlook for one of the best players in college football.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 23

23 Year: Redshirt senior

Redshirt senior Height : 6-3

: 6-3 Weight : 232

: 232 Hometown : Madison, Connecticut

: Madison, Connecticut Fun fact: Known to sometimes put mayonnaise in his coffee (watch)

Position: No. 3 QB | Overall: No. 5

High school: Xavier (Middletown, Connecticut)

Class: 2018

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.8689)

National: 652 | Pro-style QB: 28 | Connecticut: 2

High school accolades: Offensive Player of the Year (Hartford Courant), second-team Walter Camp All-Connecticut

Check out Will Levis' full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

Passing

Year Games Completion % Yards TDs INTs 2022 (Kentucky) 7 68.1 1,733 13 8 2021 (Kentucky) 13 66.0 2,827 24 13 2020 (Penn State) 8 60.0 421

1 0 2019 (Penn State) 7 59.6 223 2 2

Rushing

Year Games Attempts Yards Y/A TDs 2022 (Kentucky) 7 49 -71 -1.4

2 2021 (Kentucky) 13 107 376 3.5 9 2020 (Penn State) 8 82 260 3.2 3 2019 (Penn State) 7 51 213 4.2 3

College Accolades

Honors

2021: Two-time FBS National Offensive Player of the Week



2021: Two-time Manning Award Quarterback of the Week



Notable statistics

2021: Seventh player in school history to reach 3,000 yards of total offense in a season

2021: Most passing TDs (24) in single season since 2007

2021: Only Kentucky QB to have two games in a season of three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns

2021: First Kentucky QB with at least 15 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in one season since 2003

Initial scouting report

"Levis has the tall, athletic build that has long been considered prototypical for an NFL quarterback. He has plus mobility and arm strength. There are times when he unnecessarily takes on contact, thus putting himself at risk of injury. The Penn State transfer has to do a better job of marrying his lower body with his upper body to improve accuracy. He deserves more credit for going through progressions and showing nuance of holding defenders with his eyes. NFL teams will appreciate that he has been working in the Rams and 49ers offensive systems in back-to-back years." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards