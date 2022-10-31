Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season progresses and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Last season, Levis was one of the better dual-threat signal-callers in the nation, completing nearly two-thirds of his passes for 2,827 yards and 24 touchdowns while adding nine scores on the ground. If the Penn State transfer can take another step forward this fall, he should be in contention to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the draft.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Levis, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and prospect outlook for one of the best players in college football.
Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.
Background
- Age: 23
- Year: Redshirt senior
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 232
- Hometown: Madison, Connecticut
- Fun fact: Known to sometimes put mayonnaise in his coffee (watch)
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 3 QB | Overall: No. 5
247Sports profile
High school: Xavier (Middletown, Connecticut)
Class: 2018
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.8689)
- National: 652 | Pro-style QB: 28 | Connecticut: 2
High school accolades: Offensive Player of the Year (Hartford Courant), second-team Walter Camp All-Connecticut
Check out Will Levis' full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.
College stats
Passing
|Year
|Games
|Completion %
|Yards
|TDs
|INTs
2022 (Kentucky)
7
68.1
|1,733
|13
|8
|2021 (Kentucky)
|13
|66.0
|2,827
|24
|13
|2020 (Penn State)
|8
|60.0
|421
|1
|0
|2019 (Penn State)
|7
|59.6
|223
|2
|2
Rushing
|Year
|Games
|Attempts
|Yards
|Y/A
|TDs
|2022 (Kentucky)
|7
|49
|-71
|-1.4
|2
|2021 (Kentucky)
|13
|107
|376
|3.5
|9
|2020 (Penn State)
|8
|82
|260
|3.2
|3
|2019 (Penn State)
|7
|51
|213
|4.2
|3
College Accolades
Honors
- 2021: Two-time FBS National Offensive Player of the Week
- 2021: Two-time Manning Award Quarterback of the Week
Notable statistics
- 2021: Seventh player in school history to reach 3,000 yards of total offense in a season
- 2021: Most passing TDs (24) in single season since 2007
- 2021: Only Kentucky QB to have two games in a season of three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns
- 2021: First Kentucky QB with at least 15 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in one season since 2003
Initial scouting report
"Levis has the tall, athletic build that has long been considered prototypical for an NFL quarterback. He has plus mobility and arm strength. There are times when he unnecessarily takes on contact, thus putting himself at risk of injury. The Penn State transfer has to do a better job of marrying his lower body with his upper body to improve accuracy. He deserves more credit for going through progressions and showing nuance of holding defenders with his eyes. NFL teams will appreciate that he has been working in the Rams and 49ers offensive systems in back-to-back years." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards