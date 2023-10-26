|
|
|LV
|DET
Raiders-Lions Preview
DETROIT (AP) The NFC North-leading Detroit Lions and the Las Vegas Raiders will have something in common on Monday night.
Both teams are trying to bounce back from lopsided losses.
Detroit’s four-game winning streak ended in Baltimore with a 32-point loss. Las Vegas had won two straight games before losing at Chicago by 18 points.
The Lions (5-2) were tied for the league's best record before a humbling loss to the Ravens, but Jared Goff insisted the setback wasn't a dramatic statement about the state of the team.
“It’s a roller coaster outside of our building at times - for every team in the league - it’s no different for us,” Goff said. “But in here, it’s pretty ‘Steady Eddie’ and ready to respond this week.”
The Raiders (3-4) may get a boost from the return of Jimmy Garoppolo, who was sidelined last week and for the second half of the prior game with a back injury.
“As long we don’t have anything that goes the other way, we’re very hopeful,” coach Josh McDaniels said.
NO OFFENSE
The Raiders have failed to crack 20 points in seven of their past eight games dating to last season. Las Vegas only surpassed the mark with the help of a safety late in its 21-17 win against New England two weeks ago.
“Football is not about how good you are,” Raiders receiver Davante Adams said. “It's about how good you play.”
The offensively challenged team ranks 30th in scoring, averaging just 16 points. The Raiders are 27th in total offense and last in rushing with a mere 68.6 yards per game on the ground despite having All-Pro Josh Jacobs, last year's rushing champion, in the backfield.
AS GOFF GOES
The Lions leaned on Jared Goff over a 16-game stretch dating to last season, and it paid off. Goff had a lot to do with them going 13-3 to close last year strong and pick up where they left off in 2023.
“He’s matured,” McDaniels said. “You see his efficiency go up, his decision-making is really good. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes with the ball. He’s aggressive when he should be and he’s really smart and protects the ball if something’s not there.”
Goff, though, did not throw a touchdown pass for the first time this season in last week's loss and had an interception along with two fumbles. Detroit was held to six points by the Ravens to bring its team-record streak of scoring 20-plus points to a halt at 15 games.
“We know what we’re made of, but we have got to respond the right way,” Goff said.
SOMETHING’S GOT TO GIVE
Big plays may prove to be pivotal.
The Lions have gained 20-plus yards 36 times and scored on nine of those plays, ranking second in the NFL in both categories. The Raiders have allowed an NFL-low 10 passes of at least 20 yards.
WHAT A RUSH
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has at least a half-sack in five straight games, and has a team-high 6 1/2 this season and a league-high 34 quarterback hurries. He had a career-high 12 1/2 sacks last season and 44 since the Raiders drafted the former Easter Michigan star in the fourth round four years ago.
“He’s slithery,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “He can bend. He’s explosive. Quick first step. He’s very crafty.”
Detroit defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has a team-high 4 1/2 sacks and ranks second in the NFL with 33 quarterback hurries.
“An incredible motor, great effort,” McDaniels said. “If you ever stop playing before the play is over, he makes a lot of plays.”
PRIME-TIME PLAYERS
The Raiders were were a popular pick for prime-time games. They will be in one of the NFL's standalone games for the third time this year and are scheduled for two more this season.
Detroit, meanwhile, is hosting a Monday night game for the first time since 2018, when the New York Jets won 48-17 in Matt Patricia’s debut as the Lions' coach.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|231.9
|AVG PASS YDS
|271.7
|
|
|68.6
|AVG RUSH YDS
|118.4
|
|
|284.1
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|377.0
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
70
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|100/147
|1079
|7
|8
|70
|
A. O'Connell 4 QB
16
FPTS
|A. O'Connell
|34/52
|313
|1
|2
|16
|
B. Hoyer 7 QB
5
FPTS
|B. Hoyer
|23/42
|231
|0
|2
|5
|
J. Jacobs 8 RB
88
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|88
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 8 RB
88
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|118
|347
|2
|24
|88
|
T. Tucker 11 WR
14
FPTS
|T. Tucker
|4
|56
|0
|34
|14
|
Z. White 35 RB
9
FPTS
|Z. White
|12
|43
|0
|11
|9
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
70
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|18
|27
|0
|8
|70
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|4
|0
|4
|9
|
D. Carter 3 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Carter
|2
|3
|0
|3
|3
|
A. O'Connell 4 QB
16
FPTS
|A. O'Connell
|3
|3
|1
|2
|16
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
104
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|104
|
B. Hoyer 7 QB
5
FPTS
|B. Hoyer
|3
|-3
|0
|-1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
113
FPTS
|D. Adams
|71
|46
|528
|3
|32
|113
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
104
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|56
|37
|385
|5
|25
|104
|
J. Jacobs 8 RB
88
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|39
|26
|215
|0
|21
|88
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
23
FPTS
|M. Mayer
|15
|10
|129
|0
|32
|23
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
18
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|11
|10
|99
|0
|20
|18
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
13
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|12
|8
|73
|0
|23
|13
|
T. Tucker 11 WR
14
FPTS
|T. Tucker
|7
|4
|73
|0
|48
|14
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
9
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|11
|6
|46
|0
|13
|9
|
Z. White 35 RB
9
FPTS
|Z. White
|6
|6
|38
|0
|15
|9
|
D. Carter 3 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Carter
|5
|2
|21
|0
|16
|3
|
J. Johnson 45 FB
2
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
J. Horsted 80 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Horsted
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|30-27
|1.0
|2
|0
|
D. Deablo 5 LB
|D. Deablo
|30-21
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 25 FS
|T. Moehrig
|29-7
|1.0
|2
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|24-16
|6.5
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|20-10
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bennett 0 CB
|J. Bennett
|16-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 1 SS
|M. Epps
|16-11
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hobbs 39 CB
|N. Hobbs
|15-10
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 91 DT
|B. Nichols
|13-10
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 95 DT
|J. Jenkins
|12-12
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 23 CB
|D. Long
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|9-4
|1.0
|1
|0
|
T. Hall 37 CB
|T. Hall
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 96 DE
|I. Rochell
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Koonce 51 DE
|M. Koonce
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Butler 69 DT
|A. Butler
|5-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Masterson 59 LB
|L. Masterson
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wilson 9 DE
|T. Wilson
|4-6
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Tillery 90 DT
|J. Tillery
|4-5
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Young 93 DT
|B. Young
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Teamer 33 SAF
|R. Teamer
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Silvera 99 DT
|N. Silvera
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 20 SAF
|I. Pola-Mao
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mauga 43 ILB
|K. Mauga
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
42
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|11/14
|47
|9/9
|42
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
144
FPTS
|J. Goff
|174/256
|1902
|11
|4
|144
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 5 RB
81
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|94
|385
|6
|42
|81
|
J. Gibbs 26 RB
62
FPTS
|J. Gibbs
|50
|247
|1
|21
|62
|
C. Reynolds 13 RB
20
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|27
|105
|1
|19
|20
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
46
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|3
|54
|0
|40
|46
|
J. Goff 16 QB
144
FPTS
|J. Goff
|16
|15
|2
|11
|144
|
Z. Knight 28 RB
2
FPTS
|Z. Knight
|3
|13
|0
|8
|2
|
D. Ozigbo 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Ozigbo
|3
|5
|0
|4
|1
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
121
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|1
|4
|0
|4
|121
|
J. Reeves-Maybin 42 LB
0
FPTS
|J. Reeves-Maybin
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
J. Cabinda 45 FB
0
FPTS
|J. Cabinda
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Ragnow 77 C
|F. Ragnow
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Bridgewater 17 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
121
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|68
|51
|557
|3
|39
|121
|
J. Reynolds 8 WR
75
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|30
|21
|384
|3
|33
|75
|
S. LaPorta 87 TE
87
FPTS
|S. LaPorta
|49
|35
|377
|3
|45
|87
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
46
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|19
|16
|207
|1
|36
|46
|
J. Gibbs 26 RB
62
FPTS
|J. Gibbs
|28
|23
|128
|0
|21
|62
|
D. Montgomery 5 RB
81
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|10
|6
|66
|0
|19
|81
|
J. Williams 9 WR
15
FPTS
|J. Williams
|12
|4
|55
|1
|45
|15
|
B. Wright 89 TE
8
FPTS
|B. Wright
|6
|6
|40
|0
|9
|8
|
C. Reynolds 13 RB
20
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|4
|4
|35
|0
|28
|20
|
Z. Knight 28 RB
2
FPTS
|Z. Knight
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|2
|
D. Ozigbo 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Ozigbo
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
A. Green 80 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Green
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|34-16
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jacobs 39 CB
|J. Jacobs
|29-2
|0.0
|3
|0
|
K. Joseph 31 FS
|K. Joseph
|26-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Branch 32 CB
|B. Branch
|23-4
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Walker 21 DB
|T. Walker
|20-8
|0.0
|0
|1
|
C. Sutton 1 CB
|C. Sutton
|17-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DE
|A. Hutchinson
|15-7
|4.5
|1
|1
|
D. Barnes 55 LB
|D. Barnes
|15-16
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Campbell 46 LB
|J. Campbell
|14-12
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 2 SS
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|12-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 CB
|W. Harris
|12-4
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Harris 53 DE
|C. Harris
|8-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
A. McNeill 54 DT
|A. McNeill
|7-5
|2.0
|0
|1
|
I. Buggs 96 DT
|I. Buggs
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Paschal 93 DE
|J. Paschal
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 94 DL
|B. Jones
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
I. Melifonwu 6 SAF
|I. Melifonwu
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cominsky 79 DE
|J. Cominsky
|4-8
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 44 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
L. Onwuzurike 91 DT
|L. Onwuzurike
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 41 LB
|J. Houston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okwara 99 LB
|J. Okwara
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Okwara 95 DE
|R. Okwara
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 36 K
42
FPTS
|R. Patterson
|7/8
|38
|21/21
|42
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|0/0
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD