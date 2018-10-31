Pick Six Podcast: Winners, losers, fantasy football implications from NFL trades
Jason La Canfora and Dave Richard join Will Brinson to break down the latest NFL news and notes
The trade deadline came and went with a flurry of moves, as teams shipped players all around the league for varying levels of compensation.
Who won? Who lost? Who got better? Who should have made more moves? What are the fantasy football implications of all these trades?
These are all questions you should be asking -- or likely are asking anyway -- and the Pick Six Podcast is here to answer them for you. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora and Senior Fantasy Writer Dave Richard hopped on the horn with me following the trade deadline and we broke down every deal.
