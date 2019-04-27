2019 NFL Draft: Redskins take Terry McLaurin in Round 3, bringing a Dwayne Haskins target to Washington
After landing the Ohio State quarterback in Round 1, the Redskins go get an Ohio State receiver in Round 3
With the No. 76 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Redskins selected Terry McLaurin, wide receiver out of Ohio State. Special teams ace who demonstrated plenty of route-running polish, twitchiness, and impressive speed as a receiver at the Senior Bowl. Older prospect but someone who could be more productive in the NFL than he was in college.
Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick
Redskins: B-
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Fantasy managers shouldn't be too excited to draft McLaurin. He was effectively a deep-ball threat for the Buckeyes -- he didn't show up as a physical receiver, not even consistently competing for contested catches and often using his chest to help him catch balls. But he caught a touchdown every 3.2 catches last year -- and who threw him those passes?! This was a pick to help new Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins get comfortable -- the two played together at Ohio State and have instant rhythm to help the Redskins in at least a couple of elements on the field. McLaurin is only worth taking late in deeper dynasty start-ups and keeper leagues as well as with a Round 3 pick in rookie-only drafts.
NFL comparison: DaeSean Hamilton
Chris Trapasso: Hamilton was as good of a route-runner as you'll see in college, and McLaurin is a great separator down the field. He's a step or two faster than Hamilton and is more explosive than he is twitchy. He'll be a special teams ace too.
