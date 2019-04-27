2019 NFL Draft: Redskins take Terry McLaurin in Round 3, bringing a Dwayne Haskins target to Washington

With the No. 76 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Redskins selected Terry McLaurin, wide receiver out of Ohio State. Special teams ace who demonstrated plenty of route-running polish, twitchiness, and impressive speed as a receiver at the Senior Bowl. Older prospect but someone who could be more productive in the NFL than he was in college.

Redskins: B-

Pete Prisco: Analysis to come.

Fantasy impact



Dave Richard: Fantasy managers shouldn't be too excited to draft McLaurin. He was effectively a deep-ball threat for the Buckeyes -- he didn't show up as a physical receiver, not even consistently competing for contested catches and often using his chest to help him catch balls. But he caught a touchdown every 3.2 catches last year -- and who threw him those passes?! This was a pick to help new Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins get comfortable -- the two played together at Ohio State and have instant rhythm to help the Redskins in at least a couple of elements on the field. McLaurin is only worth taking late in deeper dynasty start-ups and keeper leagues as well as with a Round 3 pick in rookie-only drafts.

NFL comparison: DaeSean Hamilton

Chris Trapasso: Hamilton was as good of a route-runner as you'll see in college, and McLaurin is a great separator down the field. He's a step or two faster than Hamilton and is more explosive than he is twitchy. He'll be a special teams ace too.