Quarterbacks were in high demand in the weeks leading up to free agency, when an underwhelming class still included many good starters capable of winning games. Plenty of those quality starters never hit the open market (Daniel Jones, Geno Smith), as their own teams made sure to retain their signal-callers and sign them to extensions.

Quarterbacks were available when the legal tampering period opened, but they were gobbled up quickly by other teams. As it stands, the quarterback market is still at a premium in free agency, even if the talent wasn't as strong as it was a month ago.

Keep in mind Lamar Jackson hasn't reached an agreement with any team yet after being given the non-exclusive franchise tag -- and Aaron Rodgers is still waiting for his trade to the New York Jets.

Who's left among the quarterbacks in free agency? Who has signed over the past week? Here's a rundown of the current quarterback market:

QBs who are available

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 62.3 YDs 2242 TD 17 INT 7 YD/Att 6.88 View Profile

Lamar Jackson is still on the market, but he has the non-exclusive franchise tag on him. Any offer made to Jackson by a team can be matched by the Baltimore Ravens. Any team that needs a starting quarterback can test how far the Ravens are willing to go, part of the ongoing chess game between Jackson and the franchise that drafted him.

Carson Wentz WAS • QB • #11 CMP% 62.3 YDs 1755 TD 11 INT 9 YD/Att 6.36 View Profile

Carson Wentz was released by the Washington Commanders earlier this month as he's looking for his fourth team in four years. The market for Wentz isn't as robust as it once was, but he can settle in as a quality backup (if he so chooses).

Matt Ryan IND • QB • #2 CMP% 67.0 YDs 3057 TD 14 INT 13 YD/Att 6.63 View Profile

Released by the Indianapolis Colts after a disastrous season as the Colts' starter, Matt Ryan's starting days appear to be behind him. Ryan's more in line for a veteran backup job at this stage of his career, being brought in to mentor a young starter.

Teddy Bridgewater MIA • QB • #5 CMP% 62.0 YDs 683 TD 4 INT 4 YD/Att 8.65 View Profile

Another season where Teddy Bridgewater suffering injuries probably hurt his market, yet he is a good backup quarterback who is capable of starting for a few games. His market is certainly intriguing as the second wave of free agency heats up.

Mason Rudolph has been in competition for a starting job with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has started 10 games in his four seasons. He was the No. 3 quarterback for the Steelers in 2022 and is still is a solid backup for a team that needs one.

Joe Flacco NYJ • QB • #19 CMP% 57.6 YDs 1051 TD 5 INT 3 YD/Att 5.5 View Profile

Joe Flacco is 38 and has been in the league for 15 seasons. Some teams still value having him around as a veteran backup, as he's bounced around the league since his departure from the Baltimore Ravens. If Flacco wants to stick around as a backup quarterback, he'll find a job.

Blaine Gabbert TB • QB • #11 CMP% 75.0 YDs 29 TD 1 INT 0 YD/Att 3.63 View Profile

Blaine Gabbert has been the backup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past three years, but will a new offensive scheme end his days in Tampa Bay? He still should have a market for teams that need a backup quarterback.

Chase Daniel LAC • QB • #4 CMP% 66.7 YDs 52 TD 1 INT 0 YD/Att 4.33 View Profile

Chase Daniel still manages to to find a job as a backup quarterback, as his value to help out a young starting quarterback has kept him around. He may be in line for a coaching job someday.

Trevor Siemian CHI • QB • #15 CMP% 57.7 YDs 184 TD 1 INT 1 YD/Att 7.08 View Profile

Siemian has been on three different teams in four years and will likely find a job where he fills the No. 3 quarterback spot.

Brian Hoyer NE • QB • #5 CMP% 83.3 YDs 37 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 6.17 View Profile

Hoyer fell to the No. 3 job in New England after Bailey Zappe surpassed him in Zappe's rookie season. The Patriots released Hoyer this week, so he'll be looking for a new team.

Brandon Allen CIN • QB • #8 CMP% 100.0 YDs 22 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 7.33 View Profile

A backup for the Bengals the past few seasons, it will be interesting to see if Cincinnati brings Brandon Allen back.

Josh Johnson always seems to find work, as he's been on 13 different teams in his career. He'll likely find another team at some point.

Nate Sudfeld DET • QB • #10 CMP% 0.0 YDs 0 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 0 View Profile

A backup for the Detroit Lions last year, Nate Sudfeld will find a team and compete for a roster spot at some point this offseason.

Nathan Peterman CHI • QB • #14 CMP% 56.0 YDs 139 TD 1 INT 1 YD/Att 5.56 View Profile

Despite playing poorly when he's been called upon to start, Nathan Peterman always seems to find work. He spent last season with the Chicago Bears.

Jeff Driskel HOU • QB • #6 CMP% 70.0 YDs 108 TD 1 INT 0 YD/Att 5.4 View Profile

Jeff Driskel has bounced around the league with four teams in five seasons, the last two years with the Houston Texans.

Brett Rypien DEN • QB • #4 CMP% 60.2 YDs 483 TD 2 INT 4 YD/Att 5.49 View Profile

The Denver Broncos backup is a free agent for the first time. It will be interesting to see if Denver brings Brett Rypien back after declining his restricted free agent tender.

John Wolford LAR • QB • #13 CMP% 61.3 YDs 390 TD 1 INT 3 YD/Att 6.29 View Profile

The Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback over the past few seasons still could end up staying there, even though he wasn't tendered by the team.

Trace McSorley ARI • QB • #19 CMP% 54.2 YDs 412 TD 0 INT 5 YD/Att 4.96 View Profile

Not under contract with the Arizona cardinals after getting some playing time last season, Trace McSorley could still be a valuable No. 3 quarterback.

Bryce Perkins LAR • QB • #16 CMP% 55.9 YDs 161 TD 1 INT 2 YD/Att 4.74 View Profile

Another Rams quarterback who wasn't tendered, there might be a chance Bryce Perkins ends up back with Los Angeles.

QBs who have been signed

Derek Carr NO • QB • #4 CMP% 60.8 YDs 3522 TD 24 INT 14 YD/Att 7.02 View Profile

Derek Carr signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the New Orleans Saints prior to the start of free agency. He was the top unrestricted free agent quarterback after the Las Vegas Raiders released him in February.

Jimmy Garoppolo LV • QB • #10 CMP% 67.2 YDs 2437 TD 16 INT 4 YD/Att 7.91 View Profile

Jimmy Garoppolo landed with the Raiders on a three-year deal worth $72.75 million. He'll start in Vegas after being reunited with Josh McDaniels.

Taylor Heinicke ATL • QB • #4 CMP% 62.2 YDs 1859 TD 12 INT 6 YD/Att 7.18 View Profile

Taylor Heinicke switched teams as well, landing with the Atlanta Falcons on a two-year deal worth $14 million. He'll compete with Desmond Ridder for the starting job.

Andy Dalton CAR • QB • #14 CMP% 66.7 YDs 2871 TD 18 INT 9 YD/Att 7.6 View Profile

Andy Dalton signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Carolina Panthers, remaining in the NFC South. He'll be in line to compete with a rookie quarterback (Panthers have the No. 1 pick) for the starting job.

Jarrett Stidham DEN • QB • #3 CMP% 63.9 YDs 656 TD 4 INT 3 YD/Att 7.9 View Profile

Jarrett Stidham signed a two-year deal for $10 million with the Denver Broncos to back up Russell Wilson.

Jacoby Brissett WAS • QB • #7 CMP% 64.0 YDs 2608 TD 12 INT 6 YD/Att 7.07 View Profile

Jacoby Brissett signed a one-year deal for $8 million with the Washington Commanders. He'll compete with Sam Howell for the starting job.

Mike White MIA • QB • #5 CMP% 58.9 YDs 1192 TD 3 INT 4 YD/Att 6.81 View Profile

Mike White signed a two-year deal worth $8 million to be the backup for Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins.

Case Keenum HOU • QB • #18 CMP% 28.6 YDs 8 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 1.14 View Profile

Case Keenum signed a two-year deal with the Houston Texans for $6.125 million. He's in line to be the No. 2 quarterback for Houston, who holds the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

Cooper Rush DAL • QB • #10 CMP% 58.0 YDs 1051 TD 5 INT 3 YD/Att 6.49 View Profile

Cooper Rush returns to the Dallas Cowboys on a two-year deal worth $5 million. He'll back up Dak Prescott.

Marcus Mariota ATL • QB • #1 CMP% 61.3 YDs 2219 TD 15 INT 9 YD/Att 7.4 View Profile

Marcus Mariota signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $5 million to back up Jalen Hurts.

P.J. Walker CHI • QB • #11 CMP% 59.4 YDs 731 TD 3 INT 3 YD/Att 6.9 View Profile

P.J. Walker signed a two-year deal worth $5 million with the Chicago Bears. He'll back up Justin Fields.

Sam Darnold SF • QB • #14 CMP% 58.6 YDs 1143 TD 7 INT 3 YD/Att 8.16 View Profile

Sam Darnold landed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, but Darnold is insurance if Lance doesn't pan out and with Purdy working his way back from elbow surgery.

Drew Lock signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks to be the No. 2 quarterback to Geno Smith.

Baker Mayfield TB • QB • #17 CMP% 60.0 YDs 2163 TD 10 INT 8 YD/Att 6.46 View Profile

Baker Mayfield is competing with Kyle Trask for the starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing a one-year deal worth $4 million.

Nick Mullens MIN • QB • #12 CMP% 84.0 YDs 224 TD 1 INT 1 YD/Att 8.96 View Profile

Nick Mullens stays with the Minnesota Vikings on a two-year deal worth $4 million. He'll back up Kirk Cousins.

Gardner Minshew IND • QB • #10 CMP% 57.9 YDs 663 TD 3 INT 3 YD/Att 8.72 View Profile

Gardner Minshew signed a one-year deal worth $3.5 million with the Indianapolis Colts. He's not sure if he'll start, as he'll compete for the starting job (Colts have the No. 4 overall pick).

Kyle Allen BUF • QB • #3 CMP% 59.0 YDs 416 TD 2 INT 4 YD/Att 5.33 View Profile

Kyle Allen is the new No. 2 quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, signing a one-year contract with the team. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.