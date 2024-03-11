The legal tampering period is, for all intents and purposes, the unofficial start to free agency in the NFL. While the deals are not official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday, teams and players can now negotiate and come to terms on the parameters of contracts. As the tampering window opened on Monday, a plethora of deals spilled through, including some of the top names of the market, including Kirk Cousins jumping ship from the Vikings and joining the Falcons.

The running back market also was white hot out of the gate following a prior offseason where backs struggled to find lucrative deals. That was headlined by the likes of Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, Josh Jacobs and D'Andre Swift all finding new homes.

And that was just the start of the NFL's version of March Madness. While there will be plenty of other deals coming down the line, let's roll through all the agreements that have already come together and give out our grades.

Falcons signing Kirk Cousins

Cousins was the No. 1 free agent on senior columnist Pete Prisco's Top 100 list, so it's not hyperbole to say that this was the biggest shoe to drop on Monday. He agreed to a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons, who finally have their answer at quarterback. While Cousins is set to enter his age-36 season in 2024 and is coming off a torn Achilles that ended his season, this is a great move for the Falcons. If Cousins can return to form, he's their best quarterback since Matt Ryan and could finally unleash the potential of their collection of first-round skill position players like Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts. This move likely makes Atlanta the team to beat in the NFC South.

Grade: A

Eagles signing Saquon Barkley

Who doesn't love a little NFC East on NFC East crime?! While the Eagles snatching a beloved player like Saquon Barkley away from the New York Giants is spicy in its own right, it's also a fantastic move for the franchise from a football standpoint as well. He agreed to a three-year, $37.75 million deal with Philadelphia and instantly proved to be an upgrade over D'Andre Swift, who had signed with Chicago. Barkley is still only 27 years old and is a tremendous home-run hitter out of this Eagles backfield, posting back-to-back seasons of at least 1,200 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns. On top of what he'll bring as a player, Barkley will also be a tremendous locker-room addition.

Grade: A

Raiders signing Christian Wilkins

The Raiders gave Christian Wilkins a bag, agreeing to terms on a four-year, $110 million contract. It was a bit surprising to see Wilkins actually reach the open market and Las Vegas made quick work that he didn't stay out there too long. Now, the club has formed one of the most lethal defensive fronts in the NFL by pairing Wilkins alongside top pass rusher Maxx Crosby. The defensive tackle is coming off a career year where he totaled nine sacks and 23 quarterback hits.

Grade: A

Green Bay reshaped its backfield on Monday by not only signing Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal, but also releasing veteran running back Aaron Jones. With Jones and possibly A.J. Dillon (also a free agent) now gone, Jacobs is looking at the potential of adopting up to 320 carries out of this backfield. Green Bay got younger and more talented at the position.

Grade: B+

Vikings signing Jonathan Greenard

The Vikings found their replacement for Danielle Hunter by agreeing to terms with Greenard on a four-year, $76 million contract. Greenard is coming off his breakout season in 2023 where he piled up a career-high 12.5 sacks and proved to be a key reason why the Texans were able to win the AFC South and reach the postseason. However, the fact that Greenard did break out in a contract year does inherently warrant some caution. Also a bit surprising that a defensive-minded head coach in DeMeco Ryans was willing to let him walk.

Grade: B-

Davis agreed to terms on a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, ending his tenure with the Buffalo Bills. He'll now be the downfield threat for Trevor Lawrence within the Jags offense, which is a role that he filled nicely in Buffalo. Davis should be a solid complement to Christian Kirk and the other pass catchers within the offense opening up the middle of the field if he is successful in winning on the perimeter. He's also shown to come up clutch in high-pressure moments, which is something the Jaguars could certainly use.

Grade: B

Titans signing Tony Pollard

Pollard is Tennessee's answer of who'll fill the shoes of Derrick Henry, as the Titans agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the former Cowboys running back. Pollard didn't take the leap that many hoped he would in 2023 as he saw an increase in touches in the Dallas backfield, but still rushed for over 1,000 yards and finished with 1,316 yards from scrimmage. He'll provide a burst to a Titans backfield alongside rising second-year back Tyjae Spears for new head coach Brian Callahan and should be a solid safety valve for QB Will Levis.

Grade: B

Las Vegas added some competition at quarterback by signing Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million deal. He'll now come in and compete with Aidan O'Connell for the starting job along with whoever else they may bring in at the position via the NFL Draft. Minshew has proven to be a capable starting quarterback in the NFL and one of the best backups you could ask for. He's ideal for a team like the Raiders that may be on the outside looking in at finding a top quarterback prospect in the draft (currently own No. 13 overall) and in need of a bridge quarterback until they find one.

Grade: B