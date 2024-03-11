The Derrick Henry era in Tennessee is likely over, and the Titans have found their replacement in former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. According to CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson, Pollard plans to sign a three-year, $24 million deal with the Titans in free agency.

Pollard played last season on the $10.1 million franchise tag, so the new deal represents a pay cut on an annual basis but presumably brings him more in terms of guaranteed money. Among NFL running backs currently under contract, only Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, Jonathan Taylor, Nick Chubb and Aaron Jones have contracts with a higher average annual value, while the deal D'Andre Swift signed with the Bears matches Pollard's new pact.

Pollard spent the first four years of his career as the backup to Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas, emerging as one of the most efficient and explosive runners and pass-catchers in the league. Finally elevated to the lead role in 2023, Pollard struggled early as he recovered from the fractured leg that ended his 2022 season. He came on a bit more down the stretch, but still ended the year with the worst per-touch numbers of his career.

Pollard is a also much different back than Henry. He checks in a 6-foot, 209 pounds, compared with Henry's 6-3, 247. He is a far superior pass-catcher, collecting at least 37 grabs in each of the last three seasons, including 51 last year. He should be expected to team with 2023 third-round pick Tyjae Spears in the new-look Titans backfield.