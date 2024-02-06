With Super Bowl LVIIII almost here, the NFL offseason is nearly upon us and that means every team across the league will now be working to reconstruct their rosters in hopes of building a competitive club for 2024. Of course, one of the best avenues to do that will be via free agency.

As is the case every year, the free agent period is always a hectic time on the calendar, and this one will be no exception. There are plenty of big names -- like Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones and Tee Higgins -- currently slated to hit the open market in the spring and where they end up could very well shift the balance of power in both conferences.

With that in mind, let's take an early look at the top 50 players set to become free agents this offseason. It's worth noting that this is presuming that all of these players actually get to the open market and avoid the franchise tag or aren't traded before this juncture. Below, you'll find the cream of the crop on the free agent market along with their projected market value courtesy of Spotrac (if available).