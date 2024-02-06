kirk-cousins-vikings-getty.jpg
With Super Bowl LVIIII almost here, the NFL offseason is nearly upon us and that means every team across the league will now be working to reconstruct their rosters in hopes of building a competitive club for 2024. Of course, one of the best avenues to do that will be via free agency. 

As is the case every year, the free agent period is always a hectic time on the calendar, and this one will be no exception. There are plenty of big names -- like Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones and Tee Higgins -- currently slated to hit the open market in the spring and where they end up could very well shift the balance of power in both conferences.

With that in mind, let's take an early look at the top 50 players set to become free agents this offseason. It's worth noting that this is presuming that all of these players actually get to the open market and avoid the franchise tag or aren't traded before this juncture. Below, you'll find the cream of the crop on the free agent market along with their projected market value courtesy of Spotrac (if available).

Free agent rankPlayerCurrent teamPositionAgeProjected market value (AAV)

1.

Chris Jones

Kansas City Chiefs

DT

29

Three years, $84.5 million ($28.1 million)

2.

Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings

QB

35

Three years, $118.8 million ($39.6 million)

3.

Josh Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars

EDGE

26

Five years, $108.6 million ($21.7 million)

4.

Tee Higgins

Cincinnati Bengals

WR

24

Four years, $66.3 million ($16.5 million)

5.

Jaylon Johnson

Chicago Bears

CB

24

Five years, $78.7 million ($15.7 million)

6.

Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers

EDGE

25

Five years, $108.7 million ($21.7 million)

7.

Justin Madubuike

Baltimore Ravens

DT

26

Four years, $81.2 million ($20.3 million)

8.

Christian Wilkins

Miami Dolphins

DT

28

Four years, $80.9 million ($20.2 million)

9.

Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

S

25

Four years, $74.05 million ($18.5 million)

10.

Michael Pittman Jr.

Indianapolis Colts

WR

26

Four years, $90.8 million ($22.7 million)

11.

Danielle Hunter

Minnesota Vikings

EDGE

29

Three years, $60.1 million ($20 million)

12.

L'Jarius Sneed

Kansas City Cheifs

CB

26

Four years, $47.3 million ($11.8 million)

13.

Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR

30

Four years, $96.3 million ($24 million)

14.

Leonard Williams

Seattle Seahawks

DT

29

Three years, $44.5 million ($14.8 million)

15.

Kendall Fuller

Washington Commanders

CB

28

Three years, $42.2 million ($14 million)

16.

Chase Young

San Francisco 49ers

EDGE

24

Two years, $27.3 million ($13.6 million)

17.

Bryce Huff

New York Jets

EDGE

25

Four years, $36.8 million ($9.2 million)

18.

Marquise Brown

Arizona Cardinals

WR

26

Four years, $59.5 million ($14.8 million)

19.

Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB

28

Four years, $65.8 million ($16.4 million)

20.

Calvin Ridley

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR

29

Four years, $68.2 million ($17 million)

21.

D.J. Reader

Cincinnati Bengals

DT

29

Three years, $47.9 million ($15.9 million)

22.

Tyron Smith

Dallas Cowboys

OT

33

N/A

23.

Sean Murphy-Bunting

Tennessee Titans

CB

26

Two years, $13.5 million ($6.7 million)

24.

Kyle Dugger

New England Patriots

S

27

Three years, $32.9 million ($10.9 million)

25.

Kamren Curl

Washington Commanders

S

24

Four years, $61.5 million ($15.3 million)

26.

Devin White

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB

25

Four years, $80.4 million ($20.1 million)

27.

Geno Stone

Baltimore Ravens

24

N/A

28.

Kevin Dotson

Los Angeles Rams

IOL

27

N/A

29.

Mike Onwenu

New England Patriots

IOL

26

N/A

30.

Chidobe Awuzie

Cincinnati Bengals

CB

28

N/A

31.

Saquon Barkley

New York Giants

RB

26

Three years, $19.9 million ($6.6 million)

32.

Josh Jacobs

Las Vegas Raiders

RB

25

Four years, $43.2 million ($10.8 million)

33.

Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys

RB

26

Three years, $19.8 million ($6.6 million)

34.

Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans

RB

30

One year, $4.3 million ($4.3 million)

35.

Austin Ekeler

Los Angeles Chargers

RB

28

Three years, $22.3 million ($7.4 million)

36.

Trent Brown

New England Patriots

OT

30

N/A

37.

Patrick Queen

Baltimore Ravens

LB

24

Five years, $92.6 million ($18.5 million)

38.

Frankie Luvu

Carolina Panthers

LB

27

Four years, $44.76 million ($11.1 million)

39.

Gabe Davis

Buffalo Bills

WR

24

Four years, $54.3 million ($13.5 million)

40.

Jacoby Brissett

Washington Commanders

QB

31

N/A

41.

Za'Darius Smith

Cleveland Browns

EDGE

31

N/A

42.

Jonathan Greenard

Houston Texans

EDGE

26

N/A

43.

Lavonte David

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB

33

N/A

44.

Kenny Moore II

Indianapolis Colts

CB

28

N/A

45.

Robert Hunt

Miami Dolphins

IOL

27

Four years, $34.1 million ($8.5 million)

46.

Stephon Gilmore

Dallas Cowboys

CB

33

One year, $11.1 million ($11.1 million)

47.

Xavier McKinney

New York Giants

S

24

Five years, $52.4 million ($10.4 million)

48.

Dalton Schultz

Houston Texans

TE

27

N/A

49.

Hunter Henry

New England Patriots

TE

29

Two years, $14.3 million ($7.1 million)

50.

Josh Uche

New England Patriots

EDGE

25

Four years, $58.1 million ($14.5 million)