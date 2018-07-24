Alliance of American Football strikes multi-year uniform, apparel deal with Starter

When the Alliance of American Football debuts in February 2019, its uniforms and apparel will be provided by Starter as part of a multi-year deal with G-III by Carl Banks.

Famous for their officially licensed NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL throwback jackets, Starter once manufactured sideline apparel and game-day jerseys for NFL coaches and select NBA teams in the 1980s and 1990s. Through a partnership with the sports branch of G-III Apparel, the name behind brands like GUESS, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, Starter will return to the football by supplying apparel, including jerseys, for all eight inaugural AAF teams.

"We're proud to bring Starter, an iconic brand with over 35 years of rich sports heritage, back to the football field," said Charlie Ebersol, co-founder of AAF. "A pioneer in the space, they were one of the first brands to be on the field and a must-have item for die-hard sports fans across the country. Starter has long been associated with your favorite sports teams, whether through the classic Starter Jacket or throwback uniforms ... We look forward to taking our first snap with the instantly recognizable Starter logo emblazoned on our jerseys as well as on our sidelines."

Announced by Ebersol in March alongside ex-NFL executive Bill Polian and former NFL players like Jared Allen and Justin Tuck, the AAF will kick off its inaugural season on Feb. 9, 2019 with eight teams. Those teams are located in Atlanta, Birmingham, Memphis, Orlando, Phoenix, Salt Lake, San Antonio and San Diego; and their coaches include former NFL and college football figures like Steve Spurrier, Brad Childress, Mike Singletary, Mike Martz and Michael Vick.

CBS will air the first AAF game, and the network will also carry the Alliance of American Football's championship game on the final weekend of April 2019. One regular-season Alliance game will air exclusively on CBS Sports Network each week during the inaugural season.