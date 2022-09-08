The brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, Yaqub, has been indicted for murder after allegedly shooting youth football coach Michael Hickmon, per Paul Livengood II of WFAA. An altercation broke out at the end a game in August, and that is when Yaqub Talib allegedly pulled out his firearm and shot the victim.

The shooting, which took place in Lancaster, Texas, occurred when an altercation broke out between the coaching staff and the officiating crew, according to the Lancaster Police Department's account of events. The other coaching staff got involved, and Yaqub Talib allegedly discharged his gun and shot Hickmon. Hickmon was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police put out a warrant for Yaqub Talib's arrest, and he turned himself into the the authorities. At the time, Clark Birdsall, the attorney for Yaqub Talib, released a statement on behalf of his client.

Birdsall said Yaqub Talib "regrets the tragic loss of life but self surrendered this morning so that he may have the chance to say his side of the story." Birdsall did not provide any more details about Yaqub Talib's perspective.

Aqib Talib was in attendance when the shooting occurred, and his attorney released a statement to TMZ Sports.

"Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life," Aqib Talib's lawyer said in the statement. "He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy."

Aqib Talib played 12 seasons in the NFL and he won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos while also earning five trips to the Pro Bowl throughout his career. Aqib Talib retired ahead of the 2020 season and was set to work on Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast this season. However, Aqib Talib has now stepped away from that job to spend time with his family, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.