Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Chicago

Current Records: Green Bay 4-8; Chicago 3-9

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers are 10-1-2 against the Chicago Bears since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Green Bay and Chicago will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Packers came within a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday, but they wound up with a 40-33 loss. Despite the defeat, Green Bay had strong showings from RB A.J. Dillon, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and WR Christian Watson, who caught four passes for one TD and 110 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Watson's 63-yard TD reception up the middle in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Chicago found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 31-10 punch to the gut against the New York Jets this past Sunday. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 31-10 by the third quarter. No one had a standout game offensively for Chicago, but they got one touchdown from WR Byron Pringle. QB Trevor Siemian ended up with a passer rating of 121.30.

The Packers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-6 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Green Bay at 4-8 and the Bears at 3-9. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay comes into the game boasting the fewest passing yards allowed per game in the NFL at 199.3. Less enviably, Chicago is worst in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 19 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against Chicago.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a 4-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Green Bay have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Chicago.