Who's Playing

Kansas City @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Kansas City 9-2; Cincinnati 7-4

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs lost both of their matches to the Cincinnati Bengals last season on scores of 31-34 and 24-27, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Kansas City will square off against Cincinnati on the road at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The Chiefs are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Kansas City ran circles around the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday, and the extra yardage (437 yards vs. 198 yards) paid off. Kansas City enjoyed a cozy 26-10 victory over Los Angeles. No one had a standout game offensively for Kansas City, but they got scores from RB Isiah Pacheco and TE Travis Kelce. QB Patrick Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 131.40.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 14. K Harrison Butker delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at the half for the Bengals and the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday, but Cincinnati stepped up in the second half for a 20-16 win. Like Kansas City, Cincinnati didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got scores from WR Tee Higgins and RB Samaje Perine. QB Joe Burrow ended up with a passer rating of 129.70.

Kansas City is now 9-2 while Cincinnati sits at 7-4. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Kansas City enters the matchup with 38 overall offensive touchdowns, which is the best in the NFL. The Bengals have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 23 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati have won three out of their last four games against Kansas City.