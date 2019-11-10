Bengals vs. Ravens: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Bengals vs. Ravens football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati (home) vs. Baltimore (away)
Current Records: Cincinnati 0-8; Baltimore 6-2
What to Know
The Baltimore Ravens will be playing 60 minutes on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Baltimore and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium. Baltimore is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Cincinnati is stumbling in off of eight consecutive losses.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the Ravens and the New England Patriots last week was still a pretty decisive one as the Ravens wrapped it up with a 37-20 victory. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson earned his paycheck as he rushed for 61 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati came up short against the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago, falling 24-10. No one had a big game offensively for Cincinnati, but they got one touchdown from QB Andy Dalton.
Baltimore's win lifted them to 6-2 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 0-8. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bengals are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 59.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Bengals, the Ravens come into the matchup boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the league at 13. So the cards are definitely stacked in Baltimore's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $43.93
Odds
The Ravens are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bengals.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Cincinnati have won five out of their last nine games against Baltimore.
- Oct 13, 2019 - Baltimore 23 vs. Cincinnati 17
- Nov 18, 2018 - Baltimore 24 vs. Cincinnati 21
- Sep 13, 2018 - Cincinnati 34 vs. Baltimore 23
- Dec 31, 2017 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Baltimore 27
- Sep 10, 2017 - Baltimore 20 vs. Cincinnati 0
- Jan 01, 2017 - Cincinnati 27 vs. Baltimore 10
- Nov 27, 2016 - Baltimore 19 vs. Cincinnati 14
- Jan 03, 2016 - Cincinnati 24 vs. Baltimore 16
- Sep 27, 2015 - Cincinnati 28 vs. Baltimore 24
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Injuries: Cooper, JuJu questionable
A complete rundown of every single team's final injury report heading into this weekend's slate...
-
Expert picks for every Week 10 game
The NFL is back for Week 10, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Best bets: Expect a MNF shootout
Three picks and a cloud of trust
-
Week 10 picks, predictions vs. spread
Picks and predictions for every single game on this week's schedule
-
NFL Week 10 QB power rankings
Ranking every starting quarterback 1-32 before Week 10 of the 2019 NFL season -- power rankings...
-
Playoff projection: Pats still top seed
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the NFL playoffs
-
Raiders defeat Chargers: Key Takeaways
Jacobs is the favorite for Rookie of the Year and it's easy to see why after helping Oakland...
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Cowboys fall behind 12-3, but regroup to roll past Giants on 'Monday Night Football'