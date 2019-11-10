Bengals vs. Ravens: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Bengals vs. Ravens football game

Who's Playing

Cincinnati (home) vs. Baltimore (away)

Current Records: Cincinnati 0-8; Baltimore 6-2

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens will be playing 60 minutes on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Baltimore and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium. Baltimore is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Cincinnati is stumbling in off of eight consecutive losses.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Ravens and the New England Patriots last week was still a pretty decisive one as the Ravens wrapped it up with a 37-20 victory. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson earned his paycheck as he rushed for 61 yards and two TDs on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati came up short against the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago, falling 24-10. No one had a big game offensively for Cincinnati, but they got one touchdown from QB Andy Dalton.

Baltimore's win lifted them to 6-2 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 0-8. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bengals are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 59.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Bengals, the Ravens come into the matchup boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the league at 13. So the cards are definitely stacked in Baltimore's favor.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $43.93

Odds

The Ravens are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bengals.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Cincinnati have won five out of their last nine games against Baltimore.

  • Oct 13, 2019 - Baltimore 23 vs. Cincinnati 17
  • Nov 18, 2018 - Baltimore 24 vs. Cincinnati 21
  • Sep 13, 2018 - Cincinnati 34 vs. Baltimore 23
  • Dec 31, 2017 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Baltimore 27
  • Sep 10, 2017 - Baltimore 20 vs. Cincinnati 0
  • Jan 01, 2017 - Cincinnati 27 vs. Baltimore 10
  • Nov 27, 2016 - Baltimore 19 vs. Cincinnati 14
  • Jan 03, 2016 - Cincinnati 24 vs. Baltimore 16
  • Sep 27, 2015 - Cincinnati 28 vs. Baltimore 24

