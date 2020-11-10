Brandon Marshall was one of the premier wideouts the NFL has seen over the past decade, as the former fourth-round pick out of UCF made six Pro Bowls, was named first-team All-Pro in 2012 and was the NFL receiving touchdowns co-leader in 2015. While Marshall may go down as one of the best wide receivers to have never played in a postseason game, his career was quite eventful.

Marshall played for six different NFL teams during his 13 seasons, but his best and most consistent years came with the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears. There was one common factor when it came to Marshall and those two teams, and that was quarterback Jay Cutler.

Cutler and Marshall had an up-and-down relationship to say the least, and it was something that he discussed during the most recent episode of "All Things Covered with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden" on CBS Sports. Marshall also discussed memories of going up against Peterson on the field and joked that a 2018 matchup between the two made him consider retirement, but Marshall's insight into his relationship with Cutler was intriguing. When McFadden asked what their relationship was like, Marshall was able to describe it in a single word.

"Tumultuous," Marshall said with a laugh. "We got drafted the same year in 2006 -- he went first round, I went fourth round -- and we had so many first experiences together and we had dreams, man. I remember after our first touchdown, us meeting in the end zone, and we have this moment where we went to each other and the first thing I said was, 'Alright, we have 140 more to go. We are going to go out there' -- Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison's record for combos as far as how many touchdowns between the two.

"Josh McDaniels came in and broke that up. We were the No. 1 offense throughout the regular season in 2009 and then Josh McDaniels came, broke that up, Jay Cutler was shipped to Chicago and that was the end of that. Then I got an opportunity to go back to Chicago, he wanted to put the band back together, he brought in our offensive coordinator, he brought me in and it was awesome.

"The reality is, and it's well noted and I've said this several times, Jay's a gunslinger. I don't think he had all the tools and skills he needed to really lead a team, and when you're in the NFL, that quarterback, you gotta be like a CEO. I think he tried to develop that over time and it just could never come around, and it got to a point in Chicago where those first couple of years he was hit so bad it just seemed like it wore on him mentally and physically and we just didn't have enough to get it done.

"So our relationship bro, there's so many stories man, we used to yell and scream at each other and then go out there and he would still throw it to me 10-15 times."

There's no doubt this was a love-hate relationship, but Marshall will always have respect for Cutler since he "wouldn't have the bag" if it wasn't for him. Cutler made Marshall a true No. 1 wide receiver, and he knows they had the potential to be quite the dynamic duo.