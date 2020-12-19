Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Denver

Current Records: Buffalo 10-3; Denver 5-8

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Denver Broncos at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Buffalo netted a 26-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Buffalo's WR Stefon Diggs was one of the most active players for the squad, catching ten passes for one TD and 130 yards.

Meanwhile, Denver didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Carolina Panthers last week, but they still walked away with a 32-27 victory. The Broncos' success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Drew Lock, who passed for four TDs and 280 yards on 27 attempts, and WR K.J. Hamler, who caught two passes for two TDs and 86 yards.

Denver's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Carolina's offensive line to sack QB Teddy Bridgewater four times for a total loss of 38 yards. It was a group effort with three guys contributing.

Buffalo is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Bills are now 10-3 while the Broncos sit at 5-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Buffalo enters the contest with 30 passing touchdowns, good for fourth best in the league. But Denver ranks second in the NFL when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 16 on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: NFL Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bills as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Buffalo have won both of the games they've played against Denver in the last six years.