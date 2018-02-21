Broncos will reportedly try to trade Trevor Siemian as they target QB upgrade

Trevor Siemian may have played his last game for the Broncos. He led Denver to a 9-7 record in 2016, the season after the team won the Super Bowl and Peyton Manning retired, but the mood went from cautiously optimistic to deeply troubled in 2017. Siemian went 5-5 in 10 starts, was benched midway through the season, and after Denver finished 5-11, a new franchise quarterback is at the top of the offseason to-do list.

Which is why, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are expected to entertain trade offers for Siemian in the coming weeks.

This makes sense for a number of reasons. The Broncos are just two years removed from winning the Super Bowl, thanks in large part to a dominating defense. Yes, Manning was the quarterback but he had a decidedly mediocre campaign, which Siemian couldn't even match last season. Denver's defense isn't quite as good as it was in '15 but it's still a top-10 unit, and adding a competent quarterback immediately makes the Broncos a playoff contender.

It's why Kirk Cousins is the logical choice in free agency, even at a price tag north of $25 million annually. It also explains why Broncos linebacker Von Miller wasted little time recruiting Cousins.

"[Kirk] knows exactly how I feel about Kirk Cousins and what he'd mean to our team," Miller told Dan Patrick last month. "And what he would mean to a lot of other teams. He's the hot quarterback on the market right now. ... Yeah, we need Kirk. We need Kirk. I'd like to have Kirk. We have great quarterbacks now. Kirk could take us over the edge. But it's the National Football League -- there are a lot of teams that need Kirk."

The Broncos could also address their quarterback needs in the draft. They have the No. 5 overall pick and in the six most recent CBSSports.com mock drafts, three have Denver landing a quarterback.

Siemian, meanwhile, should have little trouble generating interest as a backup, but the Broncos shouldn't expect any more than a late-round pick in return. As for the rest of Denver's quarterback depth chart, Rapoport tweets that 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch could remain but Brock Osweiler may follow Siemian out the door.