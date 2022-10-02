A pair of teams coming off wins last week will go head-to-head in Week 4 on Paramount+ as the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) host the Cleveland Browns (2-1). The Falcons lost their first two games of the season by a combined five points, but managed to put the Seahawks away in Week 3. Meanwhile, the Browns should be well-rested coming off a win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football last week and currently have the NFL's top rushing attack. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+ for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS+.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 1 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 1-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Falcons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 47.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. And through the end of October, if you sign up with the promo code NFLONCBS, you'll get a special 30-day free trial. So get Paramount+ now here.

How to watch Browns vs. Falcons

Browns vs. Falcons date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Browns vs. Falcons time: 1 p.m. ET

Browns vs. Falcons TV channel: CBS

Browns vs. Falcons streaming: Paramount+

Week 4 NFL picks for Falcons vs. Browns

Before tuning into Sunday's Browns vs. Falcons game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Falcons vs. Browns, the model is backing Cleveland to cover the spread as 1-point favorites. With Deshaun Watson serving an 11-game suspension, the Browns have made controlling the running game a point of emphasis to give Jacoby Brissett a more manageable game.

The Browns have rushed for a league-best 572 yards through the first three weeks and have only allowed 251 rushing yards (seventh in the NFL). Nick Chubb leads the league in rushing yards (341) and rushing touchdowns (four), while Kareem Hunt has been a valuable asset with 205 scrimmage yards and two scores.

The Falcons have allowed 4.8 yards per carry on the season (21st in the NFL) and Marcus Mariota hasn't been nearly as effective of a game-manager as Brissett. Mariota has thrown three interceptions and fumbled five times already in 2022. The model predicts that the Browns pile up 165 yards on the ground and force multiple turnovers to help Cleveland cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Plus, get a special 30-day free trial using the promo code NFLONCBS. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.