A pair of AFC North teams will come into NFL Week 2 in different frames of mind, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are seeking a better performance at home against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers (0-1) were blown out 30-7 at Acrisure Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. Now, they face a Browns team that is 1-0 after a dominant 24-3 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. The teams split the season series in 2022, with each team winning at home.

Monday's kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a two-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 38 in the latest Browns vs. Steelers odds according to the SportsLine consensus.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-114 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Browns vs. Steelers 10,000 times. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Browns:

Browns vs. Steelers spread: Cleveland -2

Browns vs. Steelers Over/Under: 38 points

Browns vs. Steelers money line: Cleveland -132, Pittsburgh +113

CLE: Browns are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games as road favorites

PIT: Steelers are 6-1 ATS in the last seven meetings with Cleveland

Why the Browns can cover

Cleveland's defense had an eye-opening performance in Week 1, harassing Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow all day. Cincinnati had just 142 total yards and converted two third downs on 15 tries. Myles Garrett had one sack and Ogbo Okoronkwo had another, but they got after Burrow all day. They pressured him on 17 of 33 dropbacks, with Za'Darius Smith also making his presence known. Second-year Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was sacked five times and threw two interceptions in the opener, could be in for another long night.

The Browns are 8-8 against the spread on the road since 2021 and the offense should be able to run the ball. Cleveland rushed for 206 yards last Sunday, with Nick Chubb going for 106. The Steelers allowed 188 on the ground to the 49ers. Deshaun Watson threw for 154 and rushed for 45 last week, and his running ability should keep Pittsburgh off balance. Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore combined for 80 receiving yards and tight end David Njoku can present matchup problems.

Why the Steelers can cover

The Steelers have won and covered the spread in their past five meetings with the Browns at home. The Steelers should be motivated after struggling last week against one of the league's top teams. Cleveland's defense was impressive in Week 1, but the weather played a role. Watson threw an interception and was sacked three times. Now, he comes to a venue in which he threw two picks and was brought down seven times in January.

T.J. Watt posted three sacks against the 49ers and should chase Watson all night. The Steelers are 4-0 against the spread in their past five primetime games and are 8-2-1 ATS as a home underdog since 2018. Pickett had positive moments against San Francisco and threw for 232 yards, but he had two interceptions and was sacked five times. He'll be missing receiver Diontae Johnson, but George Pickens and Allen Robinson combined for 100 yards last week.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 40 combined points.

