Kyle Trask isn't going to have much time in the sun as he begins his NFL career in Tampa. Tom Brady is as clear of a lead dog as you can get, and then the club also boasts other backup quarterbacks like Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin. This means the Buccaneers' 2021 second-round pick will likely be working in the shadows for the next few seasons until Brady decides to hang up his helmet. While that's the road Trask is destined for, he does seem to be taking advantage of the opportunity of being the only quarterback under center throughout rookie minicamp.

While speaking to reporters on Saturday, head coach Bruce Arians gave rave reviews of his young quarterback and even suggested to his coaching staff to back off and allow Trask to sling it on his own a bit more.

"I thought he was great," Arians said. "I thought he was fantastic. He's got three guys coaching the [expletive] out of him on each play, so they need to calm down and let him go. I'm really pleased with where he's at right now."

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Trask made every throw during hour-plus practice on Saturday. While most were on target, Stroud did highlight that an underthrown ball by Trask was picked off by undrafted Navy corner Cameron Kinley and returned for a touchdown, serving as one blemish on his overall positive day.

Arians also noted that the Buccaneers have been slowly giving Trask different pieces of the offense to digest and he has largely done a strong job retaining it.

"I think he grasped it very well," Arians said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "He was throwing the ball where it's supposed to go. He had a couple drops on him, but I thought he looked really good. Just the way he processes information. He took it from the first time ever hearing it, and he was throwing it to the right guy. He was throwing against some really well-disguised coverages that he saw for the first day of his career. I was real impressed how he processed his information. He was very accurate."

While Trask wasn't considered to be among the top five quarterback prospects in this year's class, the Florida product does have some intriguing upside, especially after landing in this ideal situation with the Buccaneers behind Brady and learning under Arians. Of course, it's much too early to officially dub him the bonafide starting quarterback of the future in Tampa, but it's encouraging to see this pick already start to turn heads this early in the process.