Who's Playing

Kansas City @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Kansas City 2-1; Tampa Bay 2-1

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Raymond James Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The Chiefs were close but no cigar this past Sunday as they fell 20-17 to the Indianapolis Colts. No one had a standout game offensively for Kansas City, but they got scores from RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and TE Travis Kelce. QB Patrick Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 123.70.

Speaking of close games: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored first but ultimately less than the Green Bay Packers in their game this past Sunday. The Buccaneers fell just short of Green Bay by a score of 14-12. Like Kansas City, Tampa Bay didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but QB Tom Brady led the way with one touchdown. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 135.90.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Kansas City going off at just a 2-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take the Chiefs against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Kansas City ranks first in the NFL when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only one on the season. The Buccaneers are completely their equal: they also come into the contest with one thrown interception. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tampa Bay have won two out of their last three games against Kansas City.