The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to build an NFC South lead on Monday Night Football. The Buccaneers enter Week 13 sitting atop the division despite a 5-6 overall record. Tampa Bay is 3-3 at home and the Buccaneers will welcome the New Orleans Saints to Raymond James Stadium for a divisional clash. The Saints are 4-8 overall, including three losses in their last four games, and 1-4 on the road this season.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Tampa. Caesars Sportsbook lists Tampa Bay as a three-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 41 in the latest Buccaneers vs. Saints odds.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-110 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

Here are the NFL lines and trends for Saints vs. Bucs:

Buccaneers vs. Saints spread: Buccaneers -3

Buccaneers vs. Saints over/under: 41 points

Buccaneers vs. Saints money line: Bucs -170, Saints +143

NO: Saints are 4-8 against the spread this season

TB: Under has hit in nine of 11 Bucs games

Why the Saints can cover

With 16 points allowed per game over their last five contests, the Saints can be relatively confident in keeping the score manageable. New Orleans is in the top 10 in passing touchdowns (19) and net yards per pass attempt (6.6) this season. The Saints are also above-average in red zone efficiency, scoring a touchdown on 56.8% of trips inside the 20-yard line.

Quarterback Andy Dalton ranks in the top 10 in passer rating (95.0) and yards per attempt (7.5), with the Saints protecting him to the tune of a 4.91% sack rate. Tampa Bay has created only 11 takeaways and seven interceptions this season and opponents are averaging 4.6 yards per carry against the Buccaneers in 2022.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay leads the NFL in turnover avoidance. The Buccaneers are No. 1 in both giveaways (nine) and interceptions (three), with Tampa Bay also posting a top-five mark with 2,927 passing yards. Tom Brady engineers the passing attack and is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP. Brady leads the NFL in interception rate (0.4%) and sack rate (3.49%) this season, giving the Buccaneers ample opportunities to stay on track.

Brady also ranks in the top four in completions (311) and passing yards (3,051), with the Buccaneers deploying a pair of top-flight wide receivers in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Saints picks

The model has broken down Monday Night Football's Saints vs. Buccaneers matchup from all angles. It is leaning Under the total, with the model projecting 40 combined points.

So who wins Saints vs. Buccaneers on Monday Night Football?