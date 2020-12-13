Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Minnesota 6-6; Tampa Bay 7-5

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 13 at Raymond James Stadium. With a combined 837 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

It was close but no cigar for the Buccaneers as they fell 27-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago. Tampa Bay's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Ronald Jones, who snatched one receiving TD, and WR Mike Evans, who snatched two receiving TDs.

Speaking of close games: it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Minnesota ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 27-24 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Jacksonville made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. Minnesota got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was WR Justin Jefferson out in front catching nine passes for one TD and 121 yards.

Minnesota's defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of FS Harrison Smith and CB Cameron Dantzler.

The Buccaneers are now 7-5 while the Vikings sit at 6-6. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Tampa Bay enters the game with only 74.2 rushing yards allowed per game on average, which is the best in the NFL. As for Minnesota, they rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. Looks like the running backs might have a tough go of it.

Odds

The Buccaneers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.