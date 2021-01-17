Life is bigger than football, and while few things get NFL fans riled up like the playoffs, it's always heartening to see a reminder of what's most important. There isn't quite a fanbase around that rests at fever pitch like that of the Buffalo Bills, and now the world knows that extends off of the field in the best possible way, after enjoying their victory in the AFC Divisional Round over reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens and -- instead of simply keying in on celebrating -- going on to open their hearts and wallets to charity as a salute to Jackson.

They took to Reddit to figure out what Jackson's favorite charity is, per NBC 4 Washington, and then got to work sending donations its way. The charity is the Louisville Chapter of Blessings in a Backpack (based in Louisville, Kentucky, where he launched his Heisman-winning collegiate career), a non-profit specializing in ensuring children are fed through federal programs and especially during pandemic-ridden times that's led to a mandated closing of many schools. A subreddit has now been set up to aid in the donation process, but you can also visit the website directly to do so and/or for more information on what the charity does and how successful they've been in their mission to keep kids away from hunger.

The All-Pro quarterback was forced out of the game with a concussion and did not return, on a play that began with a terrible snap and ended with his head banging into the turf in the end zone and with that, assuming the game hadn't already been sealed by a 101-yard interception return for a touchdown by cornerback Taron Johnson, the Ravens season basically ended, but that's when the goodwill of Bills fans went into overdrive.

It turns out NFL fans are often just as rabid about taking care of others as they are about cheering on their favorite team, as Bills Mafia is proving. It's unclear the total amount of donations that have been received in the first few hours following the AFC Divisional Round, but what's known is they continue to funnel in.



Jackson's season ended on a low note, but his offseason is starting on a high one.