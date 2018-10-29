Buffalo vs. New England: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Bills vs. Patriots football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo Bills (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)
Current records: Buffalo 2-5; New England 5-2
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for New England. They will challenge Buffalo on the road at 8:15 p.m. on Monday. New England know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Buffalo like a good challenge.
New England brought a three-game winning streak into their contest against Chicago last week; they left with a four-game streak. New England were able to grind out a solid win over Chicago, winning 38-31. Tom Brady was the offensive standout of the match for New England, as he passed for 277 yards and 3 touchdowns. Brady has been a consistent playmaker for New England as this was the 4th good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, Buffalo suffered a grim 5-37 defeat to Indianapolis. Buffalo were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 0-24.
New England's victory lifted them to 5-2 while Buffalo's loss dropped them down to 2-5. With five turnovers, Buffalo had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if New England exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: New Era Field, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $52.10
Prediction
The Patriots are a big 14 point favorite against the Bills.
This season, Buffalo are 3-4-0 against the spread. As for New England, they are 3-2-2 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 13 point favorite.
Series History
New England have won 5 out of their last 6 games against Buffalo.
- 2017 - New England Patriots 37 vs. Buffalo Bills 16
- 2017 - Buffalo Bills 3 vs. New England Patriots 23
- 2016 - Buffalo Bills 25 vs. New England Patriots 41
- 2016 - New England Patriots 0 vs. Buffalo Bills 16
- 2015 - New England Patriots 20 vs. Buffalo Bills 13
- 2015 - Buffalo Bills 32 vs. New England Patriots 40
