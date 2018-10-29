Buffalo vs. New England: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bills (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)

Current records: Buffalo 2-5; New England 5-2

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for New England. They will challenge Buffalo on the road at 8:15 p.m. on Monday. New England know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Buffalo like a good challenge.

New England brought a three-game winning streak into their contest against Chicago last week; they left with a four-game streak. New England were able to grind out a solid win over Chicago, winning 38-31. Tom Brady was the offensive standout of the match for New England, as he passed for 277 yards and 3 touchdowns. Brady has been a consistent playmaker for New England as this was the 4th good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, Buffalo suffered a grim 5-37 defeat to Indianapolis. Buffalo were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 0-24.

New England's victory lifted them to 5-2 while Buffalo's loss dropped them down to 2-5. With five turnovers, Buffalo had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if New England exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 PM ET

Monday at 8:15 PM ET Where: New Era Field, New York

New Era Field, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $52.10

Prediction

The Patriots are a big 14 point favorite against the Bills.

This season, Buffalo are 3-4-0 against the spread. As for New England, they are 3-2-2 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 13 point favorite.

Series History

New England have won 5 out of their last 6 games against Buffalo.