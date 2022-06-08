CBS Sports senior NFL reporter Jonathan Jones has been elevated to lead NFL Insider across CBS Sports' multiple platforms, providing year-round, in-depth reporting and analysis for the CBS Television Network's NFL pregame show, THE NFL TODAY as well as CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports podcasts, CBSSports.com and CBS Sports Network. The announcement was made today by Harold Bryant, Executive Producer and Executive Vice President, Production, CBS Sports.

Jones will team with James Brown, Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms and Nate Burleson on THE NFL TODAY during the NFL season beginning in September and will continue to report on the latest NFL news and notes across all CBS Sports platforms throughout the year. Since joining CBS Sports in 2019, Jones has covered the NFL for CBS Sports Network's THAT OTHER PREGAME SHOW (TOPS) and CBS Sports HQ and has also contributed as a senior NFL reporter for CBSSports.com.

"Jonathan is a rising star in our industry with incredible relationships, knowledge and insights across the NFL and we're excited to expand his role at CBS Sports," said Bryant. "For the past three years, he has demonstrated tremendous versatility across all our platforms – from television to streaming to writing – by informing and enlightening NFL fans with his ability to break news, offer insightful reporting and tell in-depth stories."

"To have this role and join this crew on the most prestigious pregame broadcast on television is a dream job," said Jones. "I'm honored and humbled to be part of a show that had its standard set by legends like Irv Cross. My TOPS, HQ and CBSSports.com teammates have been supportive from the start, and I'm excited to continue working within the CBS Sports family and with trusted sources throughout the NFL."

Prior to joining CBS Sports, Jones served as a national NFL writer for three years at Sports Illustrated. He covered the Carolina Panthers as a beat writer for the Charlotte Observer from 2012-16 and has been in the sports journalism industry since 2005. A native of Shelby, N.C., Jones earned his degree from the University of North Carolina where he also was the sports editor of the Daily Tar Heel.