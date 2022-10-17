Who's Playing

Denver @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Denver 2-3; Los Angeles 3-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Los Angeles Chargers are heading back home. Los Angeles and the Denver Broncos will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at SoFi Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Denver winning the first 28-13 at home and the Chargers taking the second 34-13.

Los Angeles came out on top in a nail-biter against the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday, sneaking past 30-28. Los Angeles' RB Austin Ekeler was on fire, rushing for one TD and 173 yards on 16 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Ekeler has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Special teams collected 12 points for Los Angeles. K Taylor Bertolet delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Speaking of close games: the Broncos fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Indianapolis Colts last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 12-9. The loss was just more heartbreak for Denver, who fell 15-13 when the teams previously met in October of 2019. One thing holding Denver back was the mediocre play of QB Russell Wilson, who did not have his best game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Brandon McManus delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Los Angeles' victory brought them up to 3-2 while Denver's defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 2-3. The Chargers are 1-1 after wins this season, and the Broncos are 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chargers are a 5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won nine out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.