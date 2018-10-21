Chicago vs. New England: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Chicago Bears (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)

Current records: Chicago 3-2-1; New England 4-2-1

What to Know

New England will challenge Chicago on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. New England know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Chicago like a good challenge.

It was a close one, but last Sunday New England sidestepped Kansas City for a 43-40 win. New England's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Tom Brady, who accumulated 340 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD, and Sony Michel, who rushed for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Chicago fought the good fight in their overtime matchup but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close but no cigar for Chicago as they fell 28-31 to Miami. Chicago didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

New England's victory lifted them to 4-2-1 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 3-2-1. The two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (New England picked up 513 yards, Chicago 480).

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field, Illinois

Soldier Field, Illinois TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $374.50

Prediction

The Patriots are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Bears.

This season, Chicago are 3-2-0 against the spread. As for New England, they are 2-2-2 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 2.5 point favorite.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.