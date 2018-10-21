Chicago vs. New England: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bears vs. Patriots football game
Who's Playing
Chicago Bears (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)
Current records: Chicago 3-2-1; New England 4-2-1
What to Know
New England will challenge Chicago on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. New England know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Chicago like a good challenge.
It was a close one, but last Sunday New England sidestepped Kansas City for a 43-40 win. New England's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Tom Brady, who accumulated 340 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD, and Sony Michel, who rushed for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Chicago fought the good fight in their overtime matchup but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close but no cigar for Chicago as they fell 28-31 to Miami. Chicago didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
New England's victory lifted them to 4-2-1 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 3-2-1. The two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (New England picked up 513 yards, Chicago 480).
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field, Illinois
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $374.50
Prediction
The Patriots are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Bears.
This season, Chicago are 3-2-0 against the spread. As for New England, they are 2-2-2 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 2.5 point favorite.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
