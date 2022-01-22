Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Kansas City

Regular Season Records: Buffalo 11-6; Kansas City 12-5

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are even-steven against one another since November of 2017 (2-2), but not for long. The Bills will duke it out with Kansas City in the second round of the playoffs next Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

On Saturday, Buffalo's offense rose to the challenge against a New England defense that boasted an average of only 17.82 points allowed. They put the hurt on the New England Patriots with a sharp 47-17 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 27-3. QB Josh Allen had a dynamite game for the Bills; he passed for five TDs and 308 yards on 25 attempts in addition to picking up 66 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, Kansas City earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Sunday. Everything went their way against the Pittsburgh Steelers as they made off with a 42-21 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Kansas City had established a 35-14 advantage. Their QB Patrick Mahomes was on fire, passing for five TDs and 404 yards on 39 attempts.

Two stats to keep an eye on: Buffalo enters the matchup with only 272.8 yards allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. But the Chiefs rank third in the NFL when it comes to yards per game, with 396.8 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas City have won three out of their last five games against Buffalo.