Chris Simms once cut honeymoon short because Jon Gruden wouldn't stop calling him
Apparently, Gruden didn't think the former Buccaneers QB should take much time off in 2005
All the way back in 2003, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Texas quarterback Chris Simms in the third round of the draft. The expectation was that Simms would be the eventual successor to Bucs starter Brad Johnson, who had won a Super Bowl with the team in 2002 but was by then 35 years old.
Simms was fourth on the depth chart for most of the 2003 season, when the Bucs went 7-9. They brought in Brian Griese to compete with Johnson and Simms during the 2004 season, which ended with the Bucs going 5-11. Tampa let Johnson walk after that season, which meant Simms and Griese were the only game in town heading into the 2005 campaign.
Simms, who had gotten married the previous offseason, went on his honeymoon in March of 2005. (I'm assuming the date based on the timeline established by the following two tweets and the date of his wedding.) While in Italy, Jon Gruden, who was then the Bucs coach, just kept calling him and asking when he was coming back to put in some work at the facility.
So what did Simms do? He cut the honeymoon two days short.
Gruden rewarded Simms by ... starting Griese for the first six games of the year, during which the Bucs went 5-1 but Greise performed at a level that could charitably be described as "average at best." The job was Simms' for the final 10 games of the season. Tampa went 6-4 in those contests and made the playoffs, where they lost to Washington in the first round. Simms started the Bucs' first three games of the following season but performed terribly and lost his job to Bruce Gradkowski. The team cut ties with him after that, but he held on for a few more years as a backup before eventually retiring and starting a career as a member of the media. Gruden's last season coaching the Bucs was in 2008, and he didn't return to the sideline until becoming the Raiders' head coach this offseason.
Desperately wish you had a 30-minutes-or-so, daily NFL podcast in your podcast app every morning by 6 a.m.? Put some Pick Six Podcast in your life and join Will Brinson as he breaks down the latest news and notes from around the league, as well as the win totals on a team-by-team schedule. It's a daily dose of football to get you right for that commute or gym trip. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
McCaffrey downplans swole look
McCaffrey is looking huge at Panthers OTAs
-
Dolphins might be better than we think
Miami is going to be an interesting team to watch with a lot of pressure on them to win this...
-
The biggest question facing every team
Is Patrick Mahomes ready for the big stage? Will the Chargers quit losing close games? Let's...
-
NFC North offseason grades: Bears get A-
All four teams in the NFC North graded favorably after each had a successful offseason
-
Manziel ready to make CFL debut
The former Browns quarterback is set to play professional football again this week for the...
-
RG3 welcomes Jackson with open arms
RG3 is handling Jackson's arrival with poise, offering his help to the rookie quarterback