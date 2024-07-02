The New York Giants made a big splash this offseason by acquiring pass rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers. It turns out the trade began taking shape all the way back on Feb. 3 at the Senior Bowl, with the NFL unveiling footage Tuesday of the two teams opening conversations.

"You wanna give us two ones for Burns?" Panthers general manager Dan Morgan can be seen asking Giants general manager Joe Schoen, after the latter put the No. 6 overall draft pick up for sale.

"Ooooh," Schoen replies, with Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane nearby. "No. I mean yes, but --"

"Or a one and something (else)?" Morgan counters.

"Okay. You're heading in the right direction."

More than a month after the discussion took place, Burns was officially a Giant, sent to New York in exchange for a second- and fifth-round pick. Carolina never did get the first-round pick Morgan was apparently seeking, and the Giants stood pat at No. 6 on Day 1 of the 2024 draft.

The two teams' discussions figure to be just one storyline in HBO and NFL Films' upcoming offseason edition of the "Hard Knocks" reality show. Also produced by Skydance Sports, the new series will debut Tuesday night on HBO, with the five-episode saga running through July 30. It marks the first-ever offseason edition of "Hard Knocks," which has traditionally chronicled training camp and preseason but also expanded with regular-season episodes starting in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts.

How to watch 'Hard Knocks' with the Giants